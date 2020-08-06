Yes, Your Beauty Products Have an Expiration Date—Here's What It Means

While you're shopping at the grocery store, it's almost second nature to check the expiration date on items. When you head to your favorite beauty retailer, you either pick out your trusted favorites or read the labels to find out more about what's in a specific product and what it does. You might not know this, but beauty products actually have "expiration dates," too. Although they work a little differently than what you see on food labels, they're still important. I spoke to a couple of experts on what these markings mean, and why it's imperative for you to understand them. (You might be inspired to clean out your makeup bag after this.)

Image zoom People Images/Getty Images

How Long Do My Beauty Products Last?

If this concept of products going bad is entirely new to you, here's what you should do. Go into your bathroom, and grab any makeup product, skincare item, or even your shampoo. On the back or bottom of the item, you'll see a sketch of a small container with a number and an "M", which stands for months, next to it. (For example: 6M or 12M.) "The number will tell you how many months you can use the product after opening it the first time," explains Gabriella Baki, Ph.D., director of the cosmetic science and formulation design program at The University of Toledo's College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. "It's important to note the period after opening does not tell consumers the expiration date—it tells them how long the product can be used after opening it the first time," she adds.

Baki says that many products are good for two years, which would read as "24M," after opening. Lip products are usually good for 12 months (12M), and eye makeup, including mascara and eyeshadows, should be disposed of in two to four months. "The exact period after opening depends on the product and the brand itself," Baki notes.

What Happens If I Use Them Past the Expiration Date?

Although it's tough to throw away a bottle or jar that still has some product in it, especially when it looks fine, you should still toss expired goods. "Our hands and nails contain different types of bacteria, and each time you apply a product to your face, that same bacteria is likely contaminating the product, no matter if it's brand new or not," explains Jessica Wright, M.D., owner of Rejuvenate Austin in Texas. "When it comes to expired products, especially overly expired products, that bacteria can already be rampant from frequent use, and can be very damaging to your skin because of the continual introduction of new bacteria," she adds.

However, Wright says there is a little bit of leeway. You're probably okay to use a product a month or two after it's expiration. "But, if the product is used for an overly extended amount of time, like a year, usage can be dangerous and damaging to the skin," she warns. "The bacterial load in the cream can be too high, and with the likely oxidation of the product, you'll end up applying unintended and ineffective ingredients to your face."