2021 Beauty Awards: Elevate Your Everyday With 52 Award Winning-Products
These days it might feel like you're making up for lost time, whether you're attending a twice-postponed wedding or heading back to the office for a meeting in an actual conference room. (Remember those?) And with a year's worth of celebrations, reunions, and social obligations on the calendar, you might just need a beauty routine that can keep up with you, which is where our 2021 Beauty Awards come in.
To account for a variety of routines and preferences, we gathered both our discerning Better Homes & Gardens editors and an expert panel to test-drive the newest beauty products that have launched this year, including a truly sheer mineral sunscreen and an eyeliner that actually stays put. Our judges come with a discerning eye. In addition to our own staffers, our expert panel consists of dermatologists with an eye for ingredients, bloggers who've tried every product out there, pro hairstylists, curl experts, and beyond. They're influential professionals within the beauty industry, not to mention, moms, sisters, and coworkers with their own daily routines, so who better to judge the newest products?
To narrow down the winners, we put nominees through a rigorous testing process: We sent actual samples of products to our testers, who use them in their own routines for several weeks. Then they score products and submit feedback. They swatched, swiped, and dabbed products in the hopes that they check all the boxes—meaning they work for a wide variety of people, fit any budget, and, of course, deliver the promised results.
Expert Panel
Ultimately, the 52 winners of our 2021 Beauty Awards were chosen because they offer something for everyone. We found them to be inclusive enough to accommodate a diverse range of skin types and tones, gentle enough for all users, and effective without being a bank-breaking splurge. This year, sustainable upgrades also made the list. Whether in their packaging or ingredient sourcing, they prove that you don't have to compromise on efficacy or affordability for Earth-friendly products. (Case in point: a refillable antiperspirant for just $10.)
Whatever your routine looks like right now, the top picks for hair, body, skincare, and makeup can help make it smarter and more streamlined—in turn, making your life that much easier.