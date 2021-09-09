Get Serious Results With These Skincare Products 

Best Facial Peel

A face peel is one of the most low-risk, high-reward treatments in your skincare arsenal; it can deliver immediate payoff (not to mention long-term benefits) in the form of brighter, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin. And this one, which uses glycolic acid to shed dead skin cells and reveal the healthy skin beneath, did just that, according to our testers. Despite some initial tingling, "I saw that a few of my sun spots on my face lightened quite a bit, and my skin did look quite glowy after using it once," reports one staffer. "After another application, I also noticed the texture and pores on that side of my face were visibly reduced—it was kind of like they were blurred out."

Buy It: No7 Laboratories Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid ($40, Ulta)