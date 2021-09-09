Body Products That are Worth Your Money 

Best Self-Tanning Lotion

Self-tanner can be tricky even in the hands of someone who's done it before. For first-timers and longtime tanners alike, this one makes it especially simple. Designed for daily use and gradual color, it's a coconut oil-infused spin on the original Jergens Natural Glow formula that many of our testers know and love. And it still holds up. Compared to the competition, "This lotion does the best job at giving me a perfectly dark, streak-free tan," says a staffer. "I rarely notice dark spots on my knees or dry areas of my skin." All our testers called out the subtle results and minimal streakiness—key advantages for a self-tanner newbie.

Buy It: Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Daily Moisturizer ($9, Amazon)