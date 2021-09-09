Body Products That are Worth Your Money
Your skin below the neck also deserves some TLC because it's as prone to dryness and discomfort as your face. Shop our favorite new body products, from exfoliating body wash to an updated spin on a classic body oil.
- Best Hand Wash: Hello Meyer Lemon + Vitamin E Foaming Hand Wash ($5, Hello)
- Best Antiperspirant: Secret Refillable Invisible Solid Antiperspirant & Deodorant in Lavender Scent ($10, Walmart)
- Best Body Lotion: Dove Body Love Intense Care Cream Oil Body Lotion
- Best Body Oil: Bio-Oil Skincare Oil (Natural) ($29, Amazon)
- Best Body Sunscreen: Best Banana Boat Sensitive Mineral Lotion SPF 50 ($10, Walgreens)
- Best Hand Cream: Curél Extreme Dry Hand Relief Cream ($4, Amazon)
- Best Body Wash: Olay Exfoliating Body Wash with Sugar & Cocoa Butter ($8, Target)
- Best Self-Tanning Lotion: Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Daily Moisturizer ($9, Amazon)
- Best Tootpaste: CO. by Colgate Oh So Dazzling Enzyme-Powered Whitening Toothpaste ($15, Ulta)
Related Items
Best Hand Wash
Get sustainably minded suds with this hand wash, which features both biodegradable and plant-based ingredients. Infused vitamin E and natural fragrances, it leaves hands clean, soft, and nourished, making it a must for any highly trafficked handwashing spot. "This is awesome in the kitchen—incredible scent, good amount of suds," a staffer says. Our testers loved the light lavender scent (it has three other scents: sea minerals, meyer lemon, tea-tree and aloe) as well as the satisfying lather. The best part? At this budget-friendly price point, you can put one next to every sink in the house.
Buy It: Hello Meyer Lemon + Vitamin E Foaming Hand Wash ($5, Hello)
Best Antiperspirant
Deal with sweat and odor; ditch single-use plastic packaging. Easy on the planet, but a powerful match for body odor, this refillable antiperspirant eliminates the single-use plastic for packaging, as its container is made from more eco-friendly paperboard. (Another bonus: The refills are less expensive than if you bought an entirely new stick.) It's an eco-friendly upgrade from the usual plastic applicators, which can be hard—if not impossible—to recycle, yet still offers highly effective sweat protection for up to 48 hours. "I liked that it was refillable and that the applicator is relatively attractive and closes securely," one staffer reports. "I found it to be very effective." Testers also liked the subtle lavender scent.
Buy It: Secret Refillable Invisible Solid Antiperspirant & Deodorant in Lavender Scent ($10, Walmart)
Best Body Lotion
Body lotion gets a glow-up with this creamy hybrid, which is infused with the brand's Restoring Ceramide Serum. Quick refresher: Ceramides are lipids naturally found within the skin barrier, where they help retain moisture and defend skin against aggressors. They're key for skin health; in fact, studies have linked atopic dermatitis to a lack of ceramides. The Restoring Ceramide Serum supports ceramide creation within the skin—and it works. "I love the hydrating feel of this cream oil," says Woolery-Lloyd. It's also nongreasy and absorbs quickly, leaving skin with the nourished softness of body oil without the usual drying time.
Buy It: Dove Body Love Intense Care Cream Oil Body Lotion
Best Body Oil
The original Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is a cult classic, particularly among expecting moms, thanks to its ability to improve stretch marks and scars; in keeping skin properly hydrated, it helps promote a supple texture as skin stretches or heals from wounds. Now, to ensure peak safety, the brand has replaced the mineral oil, known allergens, and synthetic ingredients in the first iteration with plant-based oils such as sunflower, safflower, and rosehip oils. "I like that they created a more natural option," says Woolery-Lloyd, who adds that it makes for a particularly nice, lightweight body treatment after showers. Along with addressing stretch marks and scars, it can also even skin tone and soften skin—and is safe for those who are both pregnant and breastfeeding (as well as for children over 3 years old).
Buy It: Bio-Oil Skincare Oil (Natural) ($30, Amazon)
Best Body Sunscreen
A sunscreen that's actually enjoyable to use? Consider it found. "This was by far my favorite body sunscreen I've tried in the last several years," one tester says. "My number-one favorite thing was results—no sunburn—and I was pleasantly surprised how hypoallergenic it actually was. I have sensitive skin, and it didn't irritate me at all before or after using it." Made with mineral sun-protective ingredients only, this reef-safe (meaning it doesn't contain either oxybenzone and octinoxate, two chemical ingredients), fragrance-free, and paraben-free formula is even gentle enough to have earned it the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. It blends in clear upon application for covert protection—and without the usual elbow grease required for seamless blending.
Buy It: Best Banana Boat Sensitive Mineral Lotion SPF 50 ($10, Walgreens)
Best Hand Cream
Infused with nourishing coconut and monoi oils, vitamin E, and soy milk, this nongreasy hand cream defies expectations. "Some extreme dry creams are super heavy, but this cream was quite lightweight and applied nicely," one staffer says. "I can't wait to pull this out in the winter because my hands will be so happy during those extremely dry times! The bottle was the perfect size to pop into my backpack or keep on top of the desk." It also won points for being fragrance-free and designed to outlast multiple handwashings; it is overall a great value since, as our tester points out, a little goes a long way.
Buy It: Curél Extreme Dry Hand Relief Cream ($4, Amazon)
Best Body Wash
Take your daily shower routine from so-so to spalike with this (generously sized) multitasker. It gently buffs away dead skin cells, making it all the better for the moisturizing ingredients to penetrate. Plus, it has an amazing scent. "I absolutely loved the scent of this—like pure vanilla and sugar," Almodovar says. "The texture is very creamy with bits of brown sugar beads that left my skin insanely soft and hydrated. My skin was so soft I probably could have skipped my body cream." She was also a huge fan of the generous size—"it will last so long"—and the nourishing combo of vitamin B3 and shea butter.
Buy It: Olay Exfoliating Body Wash with Sugar & Cocoa Butter ($8, Target)
Best Self-Tanning Lotion
Self-tanner can be tricky even in the hands of someone who's done it before. For first-timers and longtime tanners alike, this one makes it especially simple. Designed for daily use and gradual color, it's a coconut oil-infused spin on the original Jergens Natural Glow formula that many of our testers know and love. And it still holds up. Compared to the competition, "This lotion does the best job at giving me a perfectly dark, streak-free tan," says a staffer. "I rarely notice dark spots on my knees or dry areas of my skin." All our testers called out the subtle results and minimal streakiness—key advantages for a self-tanner newbie.
Buy It: Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Daily Moisturizer ($9, Amazon)
Best Whitening Toothpaste
Testers who enjoy a daily cup of coffee or an evening glass of red wine named this a favorite quick fix for teeth-staining vices. Hydrogen peroxide, boosted by naturally derived enzymes that act as a catalyst, whitens your teeth without causing sensitivity or enamel damage. "I loved the speed of how fast this product worked. My teeth looked so much whiter after one use," says Aldomovar.
Buy It: CO. by Colgate Oh So Dazzling Enzyme-Powered Whitening Toothpaste ($15, Ulta)