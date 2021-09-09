Treat Yourself To an At-Home Spa Day With These Winners

Best Face Scrub

If you're in need of a spa day, consider this: The lemonade-inspired scrub really does smell of fresh lemons for a refreshing experience. But the benefits take it even further: Rather than settle for one type of exfoliation, it uses both physical and chemical exfoliation to smooth and brighten skin. Alpha hydroxy acids loosen the dead skin cells on the surface of the skin, while sugar granules and dried lemon peel gently buff them away. "Previous to these tests, I was not a physical exfoliant girl—I found most I had tried to be harsh and stripping," says one staffer. "Enter Ole Henriksen. It's gentle, and it left my skin feeling clean and smooth without feeling stripped and dried out." Another tester noticed a difference in her skin after a single use. If it sounds like overkill, don't worry: The formula also calms skin with holy basil extract and chamomile.

Buy It: Olehenriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub ($20, Sephora)