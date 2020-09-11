2020 Beauty Awards: Upgrade your Routine With These Award-Winning Picks
Check out the top picks of the year from our editors and beauty professionals.
If you've ever gone to your favorite beauty store and perused the aisles, or went online and browsed through the countless products available, it can be overwhelming. There are so many items that target various skin concerns, and they're all at different price points. (And some can get very expensive.) That's why we're here to help make your life easier. Every year, our team of editors and beauty professionals tests hundreds of products to find the absolute best ones. And the best part? Our top picks for hair, body, skincare, and makeup are all on the affordable side.
Best in Makeup
Even if you're not going out for a night of the town, you can still get dolled up for a virtual happy hour. (Oh, and a few swipes of mascara can make your eyes pop while wearing a face mask.) Check out the best lipsticks, eyeshadows, blushes, and products that might be brand new to you.
Best in Facial Skincare
Fact: Good skin is always in. We've found the best buys for every skincare concern, which you can peruse right here. (You definitely need to check out these selections if you've been suffering from the dreaded maskne.)
Best in Hair Care
Every day can be a good hair day with the right goodies. Whether you need a new product or a styling tool, we have what you're looking for.
Best in Body Products
There is always a big focus on skincare (and there should be!) but make sure you give the rest of your body some special care. Our favorite body products include moisturizers, scrubs, and cleansers that you can see for yourself right here.
Comments