2020 Beauty Awards: Our Favorite Makeup Products of the Year

When it comes to makeup, more is more. Literally: It seems like there’s no end to the exciting, innovative newbies that come through year after year. (Lip oil! Brow crayons! And that’s just for starters.) But quantity does not equal quality—which is why it can be increasingly tough to pin down what, from the packed arena, actually deserves a place in your makeup bag. That’s where we come in, blending and swatching to determine what stands out. This year, our judges had high standards, and it shows. We took ease and affordability into account, not to mention how well each makeup product suited a variety of skin tones and concerns. Because the best makeup out there should (and, we found, does!) work for all, enhancing eyes, cheeks, and lips for each and every person.