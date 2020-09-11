2020 Beauty Awards: The Hair Care Products We Swear By

When it comes to your hair, there are only two options: Fight it, or work with it. If you’re open to the latter, welcome to the club—it’s nice here, and hair is smoother than ever! But that doesn’t mean it’s simple. Different hair textures require their own approach, whether you’re dealing with color-treated hair, fine strands, coils, grays, and everything in between. And finding what works best for you can be a challenge in its own right. Fortunately, there are more options than ever, which our testers representing a range of hair types, from textured to straight, rinsed, sprayed, and scrunched in order to find the very best. These hair heroes will save the day, giving you stronger, healthier hair in the process.