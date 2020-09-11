2020 Beauty Awards: The Facial Skincare Products Worth Your Money

From wrinkles to dark spots, adult acne to redness, skin troubles are an equalizer—that is, most people have one. Not surprisingly, brands are keeping up with the demands. Spot treatments that work faster? Check. Creams that do a million things at once? Sure. A face mask that softens in 10 minutes, tops? Yes, please. In the rush to meet each and every need, the really good stuff can get lost in the crowd of just-okay. And with skincare, the stakes are really high no matter your age. After all, if you’ve got a pimple, you probably want it gone ASAP—same goes for puffy eyes. So, we tested the latest formulas to find the truly effective and brilliant skin savers among them, and found that these were worthy of a spot on your bathroom shelf.