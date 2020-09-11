2020 Beauty Awards: Body Products That We Love
Our team of editors and beauty pros tested hundreds of products to find the year’s best in beauty. Here are their top picks on body care.
It’s easy to focus on your face—no surprise there, as you probably see it in the mirror on a regular basis. (Plus, it's one of the first places that you, and others, notice signs of age.) But head-to-toe care counts for a lot, too, and it's important to take care of your entire body on the inside and the outside. Self-care for your body could be five sweet minutes of peace in the morning, or maybe it's just a restorative, spa-like shower. Either way, the right body products can help you make the most of it. We found that these allover all-stars made life a little more enjoyable.
This refreshing paste removes years of stains without damaging enamel. It contains 3 percent hydrogen peroxide, the highest amount you can get in a toothpaste.
Buy It: Colgate Optic White Renewal ($7, Target)
This deodorant keeps body odor at bay for 48 hours, thanks to Dead Sea salts and long-lasting scents including cotton, coconut, or lavender.
Buy It: Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant ($6, Target)
Camellia oil and rose essence lend a delicate scent to richly hydrating lotion. The formula, which also contains vitamin E, absorbs fast and doesn’t leave any greasy residue.
Buy It: Jergens Rose Body Butter ($6, Walmart)
Make an ordinary morning shower feel indulgent with this nourishing mango-scented cleanser.
Buy It: Dove Glowing Body Wash ($6, Target)
Physical and chemical exfoliants work together to soften rough, dry skin.
Buy It: Strivectin Crepe Control Exfoliating Body Scrub ($35, Macy's)
Even frequent hand-washing won’t parch your skin thanks to hemp seed, rich in vitamin E and omega fatty acid.
Buy It: Burt’s Bees Hemp Hand Cream ($8, Walmart)
If this hand wash looks unusual, that’s by design: The clever packaging uses up to 50% less plastic than your average hand wash and can be recycled in its entirety. The lightly-scented soap inside lathers nicely and doesn’t dry hands. And while it’s not the prettiest hand soap on the shelf, its emphasis on sustainability put it into the top spot.
Buy It: MyKirei by Kao Hand Wash ($33, Amazon)
Think of a body conditioner the way you would conditioner for your hair: It replenishes moisture after cleansing. In this case, it’s for below the neck. Apply it like your average body wash, and then rinse. Ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil deeply hydrate so you can skip body lotion and get dressed as soon as you towel off your body.
Buy It: Olay Rinse-Off Body Conditioner ($6, Target)
