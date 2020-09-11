2020 Beauty Awards: Body Products That We Love

It’s easy to focus on your face—no surprise there, as you probably see it in the mirror on a regular basis. (Plus, it's one of the first places that you, and others, notice signs of age.) But head-to-toe care counts for a lot, too, and it's important to take care of your entire body on the inside and the outside. Self-care for your body could be five sweet minutes of peace in the morning, or maybe it's just a restorative, spa-like shower. Either way, the right body products can help you make the most of it. We found that these allover all-stars made life a little more enjoyable.