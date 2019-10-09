Countdown to Christmas with These 10 Beauty Advent Calendars

When you're stuck on what to give someone who seems to have everything (or maybe you're struggling with making your wish list), an Advent calendar is a perfect option. A calendar offers a variety of gifts for a relatively low price, and there are plenty of niche versions to fit everyone's preferences. (Like wine Advent calendars, versions you can DIY, and ones for your dog.) These beauty Advent calendars are for anyone who loves skincare items, makeup products, and other self-care goodies. Each one comes with different things at varying price points that the beauty lover in your life, whether that's you or a friend, will love to get this Christmas.