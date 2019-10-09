Countdown to Christmas with These 10 Beauty Advent Calendars
The skincare queen or makeup lover needs one of these product-filled packages.
When you're stuck on what to give someone who seems to have everything (or maybe you're struggling with making your wish list), an Advent calendar is a perfect option. A calendar offers a variety of gifts for a relatively low price, and there are plenty of niche versions to fit everyone's preferences. (Like wine Advent calendars, versions you can DIY, and ones for your dog.) These beauty Advent calendars are for anyone who loves skincare items, makeup products, and other self-care goodies. Each one comes with different things at varying price points that the beauty lover in your life, whether that's you or a friend, will love to get this Christmas.
This luxurious option is for your friend who loves adding new goodies to their (probably already substantial) product collection. It includes 12 skincare and makeup products in a mix of full size and travel sizes. The calendar features Charlotte Tilbury's famous Pillowtalk Lipstick.
Buy It: Glittery Galaxy of Makeup Magic Beauty Advent Calendar ($200, Charlotte Tilbury)
Everyone can benefit from natural makeup, especially those with sensitive skin. This kit has 24 mini makeup and skincare items, including lipstick, eyeshadow, serum, and eye cream. All of the bareMinerals products are free of parabens, phthalates, and formaldehyde.
Buy It: 24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar ($99, bareMinerals)
More is more with this packed calendar. It has 25 miniature products from various beloved brands, including Clinique, Dr. Brandt, Caudalie, Lancome, and Laura Mercier. It's a great way to try out some products before committing to the full size.
Buy It: 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar ($99, Macy's)
With the pandemic going on, we're constantly washing our hands; plus, winter makes our skin super dry. So everyone could use this pack of hand lotions. It has 10 creams in different scents such as rose, cherry blossom, and lavender. They're all made with shea butter and almond oil to nourish.
Buy It: L'Occitane 10 Days of Hand Creams ($79, Sephora)
Are you looking to pamper the man in your life? Check out this skincare calendar. (It's doesn't have to be for a man; it's a great option for anyone.) It includes cleansers, face masks, serums, moisturizers, and more. Maite Franchi, a French illustrator, designed the packaging.
Buy It: Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar ($98, Kiehl's)
You can countdown to Christmas with a new manicure every day, thanks to this calendar. It has 25 mini nail polishes in a variety of shades. It also makes a great gift for older kids.
Buy It: OPI Nail Lacquer Mini Advent Calendar ($50, Ulta)
This perfume set showcases a 1-ounce bottle of Clémentine California, Atelier Cologne's famous fresh and fruity scent. The selection also includes 19 other mini perfumes as well as a leather case.
Buy It: Atelier Cologne Advent Calendar Perfume Set ($108, Sephora)
Turn your space into the ultimate area to relax and unwind with these candles. The calendar has 12 1-ounce candles in different scents, including santal vanilla, Japanese plum bloom, and white cypress. Plus, the jars are so pretty, they double as gorgeous decorations.
Buy It: Voluspa Mini Candle Advent Calendar ($75, Sephora)
Can't decide between a skincare calendar, a makeup one, or an option with accessories? Check out this option that doesn't cost a ton, but it definitely had a nice variety of goodies. It features 24 of Sephora's best-sellers, such as an eyeshadow, lip balm, eye mask, and nail polish.
Buy It: Sephora Collection Wild Wishes Advent Calendar ($45, Sephora)
This calendar has everything you need for a gorgeous holiday makeup look. Each package has 12 best-selling e.l.f. products, including a mini eyeshadow palette, mascara, brow gel, and application tools. It's another great affordable option.
Buy It: The e.l.f.tastic 12 Day Advent Calendar ($45, e.l.f.)
Comments