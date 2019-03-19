The Best Makeup for Women Over 50
If you usually… moisturize and then apply foundation
Try this instead: Add a layer of primer in between your moisturizer and base.
Why it works: "Primer offers instant gratification—making skin look smoother immediately," says makeup artist Laura Geller. If your skin's lacking luster, pick a radiance-boosting formula.
If you usually… dust on a powder foundation
Try this instead: Switch to a liquid formula.
Why it works: "Powder can be too drying, enhancing dullness and wrinkles," Geller says. A luminous-finish liquid foundation will give skin a fresh look.
Buy it: Bobbi Brown Luminous Moisturizing Treatment Foundation, $60
If you usually… use bronzer as your blush
Try this instead: Dust cheeks with a shade of soft, warm pink.
Why it works: "Sure, we all want our skin to look warm and glowy, but as we age, we lose color in our skin," Geller says. A pop of color, like pink, on the apples of cheeks will give skin the vibrancy it's lacking.
Buy it: L'Oreal Paris Visible Lift Color Lift Blush in Pink Lift, $12.99
If you usually… start filling in your brows at the outer corner
Try this instead: Start in the center.
Why it works: "Most women end up with a solid block of color at the outer edge that looks too harsh and overdone," says Sarah Lucero, a celebrity makeup artist for Stila. Use your pencil to fill in the arch area first, followed by the tail. "Then assess—you often need less up front then you think you do." Do it with a taupey brown pencil.
Buy it: Bare Minerals Brow Master Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil, $18
If you usually… line your upper and lower lashes in black
Try this instead: Keep the black line on top, but try a different shade on the bottom.
Why it works: "A thin black liquid line, buried into the upper lashes, can make lids look more open," says Geller. But bold black on lower lashes can have the opposite effect, making eyes look small. Applying a softer shade—brown, gray, or even a light blue—along the bottom adds subtle definition and softly enhances the shape of your eye, she says.
Buy it: Clinique Quickliner for Eyes Intense in Intense Truffle, $18
If you… apply multiple shadow shades
Try this instead: Swipe on a single shade of soft taupe.
Why it works: "You don't need to do heavy contouring on sagging lids to make them appear more lifted," Geller says. An all-over application of taupe with a luminous finish makes a statement while creating the appearance of depth.
If you usually… cover lines with concealer
Try this instead: Conceal dark shadows only and leave those wrinkles alone.
Why it works: Applying concealer to crow's feet will only highlight them, which defeats the purpose. Apply a cover-up that's the same shade as your skin tone along the inner corners of your eyes and blend it three-quarters of the way out, stopping before your fine lines begin, Geller says.
If you usually… wear gloss
Try this instead: Swap it out for a satin finish lipstick.
Why it works: "Lips look soft and supple when your lipstick is balmy and creamy—not wet and glittery," says Elizabeth Arden celebrity makeup artist Rebecca Restrepo. Plus, gloss tends to slip and slide and settle into lines around your lips.
Buy it: Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipsticks, $26.50
If you usually… apply the same barely-there shade of lipstick
Try this instead: Pump up the color!
Why it works: "When you're over 50, it's hard to pull off a nude lip," Geller says. A pink or coral lip will brighten up your complexion instantly. If you're color shy, dab (don't swipe) it on lips straight from the tube and blend with your fingertip or brush for a sheerer application.
If you usually…apply mascara in the bathroom mirror
Try this instead: Use a magnifying mirror.
Why it works: We know, it's scary to look at your eye area that close up, but since lashes tend to thin out with age, a magnifying mirror can help you see—and coat—every last one.