6 Surprising Facts About Dark Spots—and How to Get Rid of Them

Over-the-counter products that fade spots are usually formulated with botanical ingredients that either break up the existing melanin on skin's surface or they block the mechanism by which the dark spots are formed, Tanzi says. Kojic acid, derived from mushrooms, is a dermatologist favorite because it does both, she says. Other top lighteners are arbutin, soy, niacinamide, vitamin C, and licorice. Because they all function a little differently, getting a mix in your regimen will ensure all your brown spot bases are covered.