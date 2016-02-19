Dermatologists Swear by These Wrinkle-Fighting Drugstore Products
Line Fighter
This serum tackles crow's feet, fine lines, and wrinkles thanks to the retinol-infused formula. "You'll start to see them start to soften in about week," says Debra Jaliman, M.D., a dermatologist, and author of Skin Rules. "This serum also contains hyaluronic acid, which helps prevent the dryness caused by other products that contain retinol."
Buy It: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Serum, $17.99, Target
Smooth Operator
This microdermabrasion kit scores bonus points for having undergone clinical trials, proving it’s safe for at-home use. “It's remarkable how smooth and soft it makes the skin feel without leaving it stripped or over-exfoliated,” adds Doris Day, M.D., clinical associate professor of dermatology at the New York University Langone Medical Center. Bonus: By removing that layer of dead, dull cells, you'll help your wrinkle-fighting serums and creams penetrate the skin, improving their effectiveness.
Buy It: Olay Microdermabrasion Advanced Facial Cleansing Brush, $39.99, Amazon
Sun Protector
Ask any dermatologist, and they’ll tell you that the real fountain of youth is in a bottle of sunscreen. Jeanine Downie, a dermatologist for Image Dermatology P.C. in Montclair, New Jersey, is loyal to this hypoallergenic pick because it’s less likely to irritate. Plus, “wearing sunblock rain or shine decreases your incidence of skin cancer, and you’ll have fewer sunspots, fine lines, and moles,” she says.
Buy It: Aveeno Hydrosport Water-Resistant Sunscreen, $10.38, Walmart
Moisture Booster
Good ingredients are what make a drugstore product powerful, says Ranella Hirsch, M.D., a Cambridge, Massachusetts dermatologist. Hyaluronic acid, a potent moisturizer that is absorbed easily by the skin, and lipohydroxy acid, a gentle exfoliating ingredient, team up in this serum to stimulate collagen, smooth wrinkles, and plump skin.
Buy It: L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Serum, $18.19, Target
Dark Spot Destroyer
Brown spots can age a face as much as wrinkles. "This skin lightening product uses retinol, soy extract, and vitamins C and E to help clear brown spots from the face and body," says cosmetic dermatologist Wendy E. Roberts, M.D.
Buy It: Ambi Fade Cream, $4.73, Walmart