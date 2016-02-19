Ask any dermatologist, and they’ll tell you that the real fountain of youth is in a bottle of sunscreen. Jeanine Downie, a dermatologist for Image Dermatology P.C. in Montclair, New Jersey, is loyal to this hypoallergenic pick because it’s less likely to irritate. Plus, “wearing sunblock rain or shine decreases your incidence of skin cancer, and you’ll have fewer sunspots, fine lines, and moles,” she says.

Buy It: Aveeno Hydrosport Water-Resistant Sunscreen, $10.38, Walmart