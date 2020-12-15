This Vitamin C Skincare Kit Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Secret for Brighter Skin at an Affordable Price

With endless options of brands and products to choose from, navigating the world of skincare is no walk in the park. Leave it to Amazon to make things painless with its in-house skincare line, Belei, which includes clean-ingredient products at affordable prices.
As a major retailer that carries many skincare brands, it was only a matter of time before Amazon created its own line. Understanding that skincare goes beyond just simple moisturizers and serums (think quality ingredients and packaging), Belei was developed to meet the specific needs of Amazon shoppers.
The line has a solution for many, whether you’re looking to brighten dull skin, hydrate, or prevent and reduce signs of aging. Plus, each product is made without parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, comes in packaging made from recycled materials, and isn’t tested on animals.
Those who want a refresh should consider the brightening starter kit. For only $50, the package includes a two-ounce bottle of Belei’s vitamin C moisturizer and a one-ounce bottle of its vitamin C serum. Not only is the bundle incredibly beneficial for your skin, but it’s also a win for your budget, considering that it has a value of $65.
Buy It: Belei by Amazon Be Bright Daily Duo Skincare Starter Kit, ($50, Amazon)
Both products contain the hero ingredients vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, which is a prime duo to brighten and soften skin. The moisturizer is a great addition to your morning and night routine, following your favorite cleanser or exfoliator and after serums and oils. The serum can be used during the day or at night but is most effective when applied before bed so that it has time to work its magic while you rest. It’s important to note that you should follow up both of these products with a layer of sunscreen in the a.m.
“I’m 60 years old and have used many skincare products through the years, but very few measure up to how this moisturizer and vitamin C serum make my skin feel,” one five-star-awarding shopper wrote. “There’s been many times I’ve almost forgotten to put foundation on my face because my skin looks so smooth. My skin looks brighter and my pores are minimized. This duo works so well together — I cannot imagine one without the other.”
Many reviewers praise the fact that a little bit of product goes a long way, meaning one bottle will last a long time. Others love the fragrance-free formula for their sensitive skin. “Love this product. It’s light, unfragranced, and suits my skin really well. Just bought my second bottle. It lasts about three to four months for use twice a day. I also bought the under-eye cream for the first time,” another Amazon shopper said about the moisturizer.
Why wait any longer to nourish your skin? This brightening kit has the tools you need to achieve youthful-looking skin for the mere price of $50.