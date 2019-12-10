The 5-Step Anti-Aging Routine You Can Actually Stick With

When there are countless anti-aging products available at many different price points, it's challenging to decide where to even begin. That's why we created a routine to keep your skin plump and smooth that's affordable, easy to follow, and requires just five products, which are $30 or less. Although the treatments are effective, you need to give them time to work properly. You have to be consistent and patient, says Deanne Mraz Robinson, M.D., a dermatologist in Westport, Connecticut. It takes about 28 days for skin cells to turn over, so the sooner you start your routine, the better off you'll be. Follow these steps, in order, to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and keep your skin looking as youthful.