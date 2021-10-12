Amazon Dropped Thousands of Unbeatable Beauty Deals—Up to 61% Off
Whether you're looking for anti-aging serums and creams, pigmented lipsticks, or thickening shampoo, there's no better time to shop than right now. That's because Amazon is having a major beauty sale on tons of popular skincare, makeup, and hair care products during their Holiday Beauty Haul Event, with savings up to 61% off. And trust us, these discounted prices are just as good as ones you'll find on Black Friday and Cyber Monday (and some are even better), so there's no need to wait.
There are thousands of beauty must-haves on deep discount right now, including favorites from brands like L'Oreal, Revlon, Neutrogena, and more. There's a wide range of options on sale right now, from wrinkle-smoothing skincare to holiday-appropriate makeup—and the deals start at just $4. What's even better? You can also get many of these products for an additional 40% off after signing up for your first Subscribe & Save order. Instead of combing through several pages to get to the good stuff, we did the work for you and rounded up the best products that'll make you look and feel great inside and out.
Looking for hydrating creams and serums that'll soothe skin during the winter? Check out L'Oreal's Revitalift moisturizer that not only moisturizes your face, but also smoothes wrinkles and plumps skin thanks to hero ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinol, and vitamin C, too. If you're more of a serum person, go for this TruSkin vitamin C option, which is designed to brighten your skin while reducing existing wrinkles and dark spots. And anyone who has undereye wrinkles knows that they aren't easy to get rid of—unless you have this Neutrogena gel eye cream. It delivers a boost of hydration with every use to plump the delicate area under the eyes, preventing sagging and wrinkles.
Best Skincare Deals
- TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum, $19 with coupon (was $30)
- L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Moisturizer, $9 (was $20)
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Eye Cream, $14 (was $19)
- RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Cream, $15 (was $25)
- Derma E Vitamin C Intense Night Cream, $18 (was $23)
The holidays are right around the corner, which means it's time to get glammed up for all those family gatherings. If you're tired of wearing the same old makeup, you're in luck, because there are a ton of best-sellers on deep discount. To upgrade your eyeliner game, consider this now-$4 Rimmel eyeliner pencil that's highly pigmented, easy to go on, and even comes with a smudger for a dramatic eye. And to draw attention to your pout, look no further than this best-selling lipstick from L'Oreal Paris. It has over 10,900 five-star ratings for a good reason: The Color Riche lipstick glides on smoothly and is ultra-hydrating because it's formulated with argan oil. Plus, it comes in over 30 colors ranging from nude to deep red.
Best Makeup Deals
- Rimmel Exaggerate Waterproof Eye Definer Pencil, $4 (was $6)
- Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer, $5 (was $10)
- Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, $5 (was $11)
- L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick, $6 (was $9)
- Revlon Powder Blush, $9 (was $11)
For lusher, thicker hair, try an anti-thinning shampoo to improve your hair with every wash. One great option is this Pura D'Or anti-hair thinning shampoo, which has 11,300 five-star ratings and is on sale for $30. The shampoo uses biotin along with other herbal ingredients like pumpkin seeds and nettle extract to increase hair growth while soothing the scalp. For an easy way to style your hair, check out Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler, which straightens your strands as you brush. It's the $34 one-and-done hair tool you never knew you needed. And if you're always looking for nail polish deals, this Sally Hansen set comes with nail polish and top coat. It has over 30 colors to choose from and is just $13 right now.
Best Hair and Nail Care Deals
- Pura D'Or Original Gold Label Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo, $30 (was $39)
- John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum, $9 (was $12)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler, $34 (was $50)
- Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Pack, $13 (was $16)
- OPI Natural Nail Strengthener Polish, $8 with coupon (was $11)