Amazon Dropped Thousands of Unbeatable Beauty Deals—Up to 61% Off

The holidays are right around the corner, which means it's time to get glammed up for all those family gatherings. If you're tired of wearing the same old makeup, you're in luck, because there are a ton of best-sellers on deep discount. To upgrade your eyeliner game, consider this now-$4 Rimmel eyeliner pencil that's highly pigmented, easy to go on, and even comes with a smudger for a dramatic eye. And to draw attention to your pout, look no further than this best-selling lipstick from L'Oreal Paris. It has over 10,900 five-star ratings for a good reason: The Color Riche lipstick glides on smoothly and is ultra-hydrating because it's formulated with argan oil. Plus, it comes in over 30 colors ranging from nude to deep red.