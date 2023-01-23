Shoppers Say This Steamer with 3,300 Perfect Ratings Is a ‘Staple’ at Home and While Traveling

Wrinkles can ruin the look of any outfit, but the idea of pulling out your iron and ironing board can feel like too much of a hassle. Thankfully, there are other helpful gadgets to allow you to leave your house looking your best—and one such device to keep on hand is a garment steamer. The great thing about a steamer is you’re able to release wrinkles with a single device (no need to haul out hefty accessories to get the job done.) If you’re looking for one that is compact and effective, Amazon shoppers say they love this under-$25 find.

The Beautural foldable handheld steamer has more than 3,300 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews. It’s so well liked that it has even climbed its way into a top-selling spot in Amazon’s Handheld Steamers category. Shoppers love that the 1,000-watt steamer heats up in 30 seconds, weighs just 1.85 pounds, and folds up for easy transport at home or while traveling.

Amazon

Buy It: Beautural Foldable Handheld Steamer, $25 with coupon (was $35), Amazon

“It is by far the best steamer I have ever owned,” began a five-star reviewer, adding, “It produces a strong and continuous steam that quickly removes wrinkles and freshens up clothes. The steamer is also easy to use, with a simple one-touch operation, and heats up very fast!” Another shopper who traveled with their steamer and said they were “very impressed” shared, “It comes with a small bag you can toss all the steamer items in and carry it on the go. This steamer is now a staple that I take with me everywhere.”

Not only is the steamer ready to use quickly, but it also has other standout features that can help you keep your fabrics in top shape. First, it has a stainless steel plate, which offers a “better result than plastic,” according to the brand. Plus, it has a removable water tank to make filling the steamer before using it easy—and the 8-foot power cord means you don’t have to worry too much about the location of your outlet while you’re steaming, either.

“I love several features of this steamer,” said a shopper who likes that the steamer folds and is ready to use within the brand’s promoted 30-second window. Plus, they highlighted that the water compartment is “easy to fill and empty” and shared that the steamer “works at all angles and doesn’t spill water everywhere.” Ultimately, they concluded, “I’m so glad I bought it.”

Whether you’re quickly removing a few wrinkles in a shirt or sprucing up a dress before an event, allow the Beautural steamer to help you to look your best. While it’s on sale with a double discount (don’t forget to click the on-page coupon before checkout for an additional 10% off!) for just $25, pick one up and make using your iron and ironing board a thing of the past.