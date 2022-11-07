Give the Gift of Caffeine This Year with Bean Box’s 12 Mornings of Coffee

There’s nothing quite like waking up Christmas morning, turning on the fireplace, and brewing a cup of coffee before going through your stocking. This holiday season, that magical feeling doesn’t have to be limited to one day only: If you’re looking to expand your espresso expertise (or attempting to take a break from your daily Starbucks run), Bean Box has you covered.

The coffee subscription company, which delivers expertly-curated whole or ground beans to your doorstep, is back with their 12 Mornings of Coffee advent calendar—providing you (or your favorite coffee aficionado) with handpicked blends that help you get in the spirit in a delicious, heartwarming way. Currently available for presale, if you order now you’ll receive your gift box by November 25.

After launching and selling out in 2021, Bean Box is coming back with a new collection that includes limited-edition 2022 holiday coffees from top specialty roasters across the country. As with most advent calendars, you’ll be surprised with a new blend each day—similar to unwrapping a gift—all of which have classic seasonal flavors like chestnut, spicy gingerbread, and figgy pudding. Each blend comes in a bag that makes about a pot of coffee and includes tasting notes and brewing instructions so you can make your best cup.

Buy It: 12 Mornings of Coffee 2022 Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar, $64, Bean Box

Bean Box

“My team and I curated these blends to appeal to a wide array of coffee drinkers,” says Maryna Gray, director of coffee at Bean Box. “The flavors are seasonal, festive, and accommodate a variety of brew methods and coffee preferences. The tasting notes and descriptions on each bag are fun conversation starters, and they’ll add a special little something to any coffee-drinking occasion, whether that’s over breakfast with visiting family or with dessert at a party with friends.”

Buying the calendar also supports local coffeehouses. This year’s lineup includes roasters from Seattle to Greenville, South Carolina. The Christmas Vacation blend from Methodical Coffee features notes of chocolate, cherries, and berries and is made to satisfy every family member—whether they prefer light or dark roasts. Klatch Coffee, based in California, is included with their Dancing Reindeer blend—a dark roast with toffee, dark chocolate, and baking spice flavors.

Advent calendars become more and more popular the last few years, especially in the food and beverage space. Retailers like Aldi have been jumping on the trend to offer their own takes on the Advent calendar, offering everything from hot sauce collections to wine selections.

If you don’t mind giving an early present (and there probably isn’t anyone who would hate getting one), the Bean Box advent calendar is perfect for a coffee-obsessed loved one. Just make sure they have a way to brew that works with grounds, like a French press, and a grinder if you’re getting them whole beans. The best part: If they’re not making a whole pot of coffee each day, this can also be the gift that keeps on giving beyond Christmas.

“With 12 different roasts to enjoy, you can feel good about saving a couple just for yourself—no guilt,” Gray says. “There’ll be plenty to go around.”

