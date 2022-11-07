Give the Gift of Caffeine This Year with Bean Box’s 12 Mornings of Coffee

The coffee subscription brand’s advent calendar is back for the second year—pre-order it now before it sells out.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones is the editorial assistant for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on November 7, 2022 05:32PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bean Box's 12 Mornings of Coffee advent calendar in red and gold storybook boxes
Photo:

Bean Box

There’s nothing quite like waking up Christmas morning, turning on the fireplace, and brewing a cup of coffee before going through your stocking. This holiday season, that magical feeling doesn’t have to be limited to one day only: If you’re looking to expand your espresso expertise (or attempting to take a break from your daily Starbucks run), Bean Box has you covered.

The coffee subscription company, which delivers expertly-curated whole or ground beans to your doorstep, is back with their 12 Mornings of Coffee advent calendar—providing you (or your favorite coffee aficionado) with handpicked blends that help you get in the spirit in a delicious, heartwarming way. Currently available for presale, if you order now you’ll receive your gift box by November 25. 

After launching and selling out in 2021, Bean Box is coming back with a new collection that includes limited-edition 2022 holiday coffees from top specialty roasters across the country. As with most advent calendars, you’ll be surprised with a new blend each day—similar to unwrapping a gift—all of which have classic seasonal flavors like chestnut, spicy gingerbread, and figgy pudding. Each blend comes in a bag that makes about a pot of coffee and includes tasting notes and brewing instructions so you can make your best cup.

Buy It: 12 Mornings of Coffee 2022 Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar, $64, Bean Box

Storybook box of Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee and cup of coffee in white mug

Bean Box

“My team and I curated these blends to appeal to a wide array of coffee drinkers,” says Maryna Gray, director of coffee at Bean Box. “The flavors are seasonal, festive, and accommodate a variety of brew methods and coffee preferences. The tasting notes and descriptions on each bag are fun conversation starters, and they’ll add a special little something to any coffee-drinking occasion, whether that’s over breakfast with visiting family or with dessert at a party with friends.”

Buying the calendar also supports local coffeehouses. This year’s lineup includes roasters from Seattle to Greenville, South Carolina. The Christmas Vacation blend from Methodical Coffee features notes of chocolate, cherries, and berries and is made to satisfy every family member—whether they prefer light or dark roasts. Klatch Coffee, based in California, is included with their Dancing Reindeer blend—a dark roast with toffee, dark chocolate, and baking spice flavors. 

Advent calendars become more and more popular the last few years, especially in the food and beverage space. Retailers like Aldi have been jumping on the trend to offer their own takes on the Advent calendar, offering everything from hot sauce collections to wine selections.

If you don’t mind giving an early present (and there probably isn’t anyone who would hate getting one), the Bean Box advent calendar is perfect for a coffee-obsessed loved one. Just make sure they have a way to brew that works with grounds, like a French press, and a grinder if you’re getting them whole beans. The best part: If they’re not making a whole pot of coffee each day, this can also be the gift that keeps on giving beyond Christmas.

“With 12 different roasts to enjoy, you can feel good about saving a couple just for yourself—no guilt,” Gray says. “There’ll be plenty to go around.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
starbucks holiday cup designs
Joy to the World! Starbucks Holiday Drinks (and Cups) Are Back
Aldi's cheese and wine advent calendars for 2022 on green overlay
Aldi’s Famous Wine, Cheese, and Beer Advent Calendars Are Now Available
Best Cheap Christmas Gifts
The 27 Best Cheap Christmas Gifts of 2022 That Won’t Break the Bank
The 37 Best Stocking Stuffers for $50 or Less
The 37 Best Stocking Stuffers for $50 or Less
The 11 Best Tea Infusers of 2022 To Brew Tea Like a Pro
The 11 Best Tea Infusers of 2022 To Brew Tea Like a Pro
KitchenAid Holiday 2022 Stand Mixer
KitchenAid’s Holiday 2022 Stand Mixer Is a Gorgeously Subtle Color Combo
The 21 Best Hostess Gifts in 2022 That Are So Useful You’ll Want To Keep Them
The 21 Best Hostess Gifts of 2022 That Are So Useful You’ll Want To Keep Them
roast turkey on platter with oranges and bowl of cranberry sauce
There’s a Turkey Shortage—Here’s What to Know to Save Your Holiday Feast
Cup of coffee on table with green overlay
We Asked Experts About the Top Coffee Trends to Know Right Now
Best Jewelry Organizers
The 13 Best Jewelry Organizers of 2022 to Safeguard Your Trinkets and Treasures
Target x Marks & Spencer gingerbread musical house tin and mini gingerbread cookies
Target’s Latest Collab Is the Perfect Collection of Pretty Holiday Sweets
The 18 Best Christmas Wreaths of 2022
The 18 Best Christmas Wreaths of 2022 to Spruce Up Your Home for the Holidays
Magnetic Knife Block Without Knives By Coninx
Sharpen Up Your Kitchen Tools in Time for the Holiday Cooking Season with This $17 Magnetic Knife Block
Highland Dunes Alfonso Rattan Wicker 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Surprise! Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Is Back for 2 Days Only—and You Can Get Up to 80% Off Fall Home Essentials
The Best Blackout Curtains for 2022
The 12 Best Blackout Curtains of 2022
Best Gifts for Gardeners
The 27 Best Gifts for Gardeners in 2022 for Any Level of Expertise