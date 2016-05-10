18 DIY Bathroom Vanity Ideas for Custom Storage and Style
Vintage-Style DIY Vanity
This DIY bathroom vanity was custom-built out of salvaged wood for a unique vintage-style piece. The boards were hand-selected from a salvage yard and coated in a matte sealer to protect the wood from water. Marble remnants top the unit to form countertops, and a new trough sink looks old thanks to a paint treatment intended to resemble aged copper.
DIY Cabinet Vanity
A long media cabinet becomes the perfect base for a trough sink while providing plenty of additional counter space. Glass-front sliding doors on this DIY bathroom vanity make for grab-and-go storage with style. You could even pair this with a marble slab for a DIY bathroom vanity top.
Built-From-Scratch Bathroom Vanity
If you can't find the bathroom vanity style you want or one that will fit in an awkward space, make your own! This simple blue vanity was made from wood posts, inexpensive lumber, and a white quartz countertop. Finish your DIY vanity to fit your style, whether that's with a coat of high-gloss paint or a rustic wood stain.
Farmhouse-Style DIY Vanity
Make a mismatched vanity and mirror feel like a pair with a fresh paint job. To coordinate with this farmhouse-style bathroom vanity, the homeowner intentionally painted the antique mirror above a similar color and style. With visible brushstrokes of teal paint, the DIY bathroom vanity and matching mirror both offer an updated take on rustic style.
Furniture Flip Bathroom Vanity
Transform a favorite dresser or console into a stunning DIY bathroom vanity with a fresh coat of paint, new hardware, and a little elbow grease. For this custom vanity, we removed the inside frame of the dresser to account for plumbing and reattached false drawer fronts. Opt for any vessel sink that suits your style, and use the bottom drawer of the DIY vanity for bonus storage.
DIY Vanity Update
If you love the idea of a dresser-inspired vanity but aren't sure how to build one yourself, try this DIY bathroom vanity idea. By starting with a purchased vanity unit, you can create the look of an antique dresser without much work required. Prop a traditional vanity up on antique, curved furniture legs. These will mimic the style of a decades-old dresser, and your guests will never know the difference.
Budget DIY Vanity Makeover
DIY bathroom vanity plans sometimes come from other rooms in the house. This old cabinet used to function as a dining room buffet but now works perfectly as a double-sink vanity. Center drawers were removed for easy-access storage. Soothing aqua-blue paint coats the base, while the original stained top was kept intact.
Wood DIY Bathroom Vanity
If a stock vanity is too large for your small bathroom, rework a narrow wood table to hold a sink and storage. This weathered, painted piece resembles a pricey European design with its aged patina, open shelving, and X-detail sides. Have a contractor install a wall-mount faucet and recess plumbing pipes into the wall so the mechanicals don't show. Furniture makeovers are a great way to incorporate antique finds into your rustic bathroom vanity plans.
Easy Bathroom Vanity Update
Give an existing off-the-shelf vanity a lively new look with glossy yellow paint and decoupaged doors. Handmade paper in a trendy ikat pattern provides an easy DIY update for cabinet doors. Cut the paper to size and apply with decoupage medium and a foam paintbrush.
Small DIY Bathroom Vanity Ideas
Combine a purchased cabinet base with a birch plywood countertop for a customized DIY bathroom vanity makeover that fits even the smallest of spaces. This DIY countertop's curved shape allows the door to open into the room while squeezing in more storage. A vessel sink and cylindrical faucet found on clearance modernize the look while sticking to a budget.
Powder Room Vanity Ideas
Often tucked away and short on square footage, the powder room is an understated space that's relatively easy to revamp. This reclaimed pine desk boasts a modest bowl sink and wall-mount faucet for plenty of counter space. Open shelving underneath creates an ideal spot for baskets to hold extra towels and toiletries.
Colorful DIY Bathroom Vanity
Refresh a basic oak cabinet by removing the hardware, sanding the wood, and finishing it with primer and high-gloss paint. New hardware and a fresh faucet complete this colorful DIY bathroom vanity makeover. Paired with rustic wood shelves and storage, it's the perfect mix of new and old.
Glamorous Bathroom Vanity Makeover
Save money and inject some personality into your bath by converting an existing dresser into a custom vanity. For a peaceful look, layer a white traditional dresser against crisp white walls. A custom countertop with a fitted sink and faucet change the function of the dresser-turned-vanity, while a faux center drawer hides plumbing.
DIY Dresser Vanity
Repurposing is an inexpensive way to update your home. This old bedroom dresser was painted blue for a modern take on cottage style. The DIY bathroom vanity made from a dresser offers extra storage and easy customization. Keep the existing surface or add a stone countertop, and install a simple sink bowl.
Industrial-Style DIY Bathroom Vanity
Add an industrial vibe to a modern or minimalist bathroom vanity with a DIY towel bar. Affix leather straps to your vanity drawer that loop around a waterproof towel rod. This quick update adds a personal and practical touch to your bathroom vanity.
Elegant DIY Vanity
Dressers with attached mirrors are DIY bathroom vanities waiting to happen. This elegant vanity was sanded, primed, and painted red to achieve an eye-catching look. A white vessel sink continues the neutral bathroom color scheme, while an off-center faucet emphasizes its originality.
Rustic Table Vanity
Refinish an antique table to serve as a sturdy but stylish rustic bathroom vanity. Classic vessel sinks and bridge faucets complete this clean and simple cottage look. Recessed wall shelves keep clutter off the vanity top.
Traditional DIY Bathroom Vanity
Traditional with a twist, this bathroom pairs a period-appropriate desk base with a custom countertop and backsplash. The elegant DIY vanity easily mingles with furnishings both new and old. Keep a clean, neutral palette to let the natural light flood the bathroom.