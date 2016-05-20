Bathroom Countertop Ideas
Glossy Wood Countertops
Wood bathroom countertops flawlessly finish vanities crafted from vintage furniture or antique cabinetry. This wood countertop makes a style statement (and withstands splashes) due to its medium-tone stain and multiple coats of high-gloss polyurethane. Paired with distressed cabinetry, this vintage-style bathroom is a beautiful place to start your day.
Concrete Bathroom Countertops
Natural concrete countertops make an interestingly imperfect statement that balances sleek furnishings. This mottled, slightly pitted concrete countertop supplies a fetching surface for a stained floating vanity, stainless-steel backsplash, and polished chrome faucets. This modern design is actually a double vanity, equip with two drawers, two faucets, and one connecting sink basin.
Beige Marble Countertops
Marble introduces a sense of richness well-suited to an elegant bathroom remodel. Create a serene scene by choosing a marble countertop a shade lighter or darker than adjacent cabinetry. Although this cool marble countertop partners with the vanity and backsplash for a cohesive outlook, the countertop's extra-thick edge allows it to stand out as a distinctive detail.
Brown Granite Countertops
Brown granite countertops, with creamy beiges and coffee-hued specks, prevents a furniture-like vanity from appearing heavy. The countertop material is dark enough to pop off white wainscoting, yet stays in sync with this bathroom's other surfaces, including rich wood flooring and grasscloth-covered upper walls. Clear containers and vases don't compete with the busy bathroom countertop surface.
Limestone Bathroom Countertops
Polished limestone countertops set modern bathroom vanities aglow. They supply a luxurious look, a scintillating shine, and subtle patterns that complement nickel and chrome fixtures, weathered silvered finishes, and light-toned cabinets. Limestone is softer than granite and marble and may need sealing when used as a countertop in busy bathrooms.
Glass Bathroom Countertops
Glass bathroom countertops amplify light and expand spatial perceptions—especially when paired with a see-through vanity and translucent vessel sink. This makes them a great option for small bathroom vanities. Surf colors and a raised installation give this glass configuration a pumped-up presence; exposed plumbing and a statuesque faucet contribute contemporary contours.
Black Marble Countertops
As timeless and classy as a tuxedo, black marble countertops shine when paired with white vanity cabinets. Opt for polished marble if you want a high-end look; honed or tumbled finishes work nicely in casual, country, and cottage bathrooms. Consider this bold choice for your next bathroom remodel.
Corian Solid Surface
Nonporous, stain-resistant, and durable, Corian countertops are a solid surface material ideally suited to bathroom applications. Your choice of color is integrated throughout the material, which ensures durability. These dreamy cream countertops provide color and texture without detracting from the bathroom's quirky character.
Green Marble Bathroom Countertops
Honed green marble creates bathroom countertops with an old-world outlook. Green marble countertops boast significant veins in various shades that work well with weathered patinas and antique accessories. Its deep tones complement metal accents, such as black wrought-iron sconces, copper chandeliers, and bronze faucets.
Travertine Bathroom Countertops
Travertine is a sedimentary rock generally formed by mineral spring deposits, which give the stone its characteristic pattern. Honed travertine countertops, like this rounded beauty, remain popular for their low-reflective qualities that play nicely with tiled accents and textured wall coverings.
Terrazzo Bathroom Countertops
Keep your eye on this trend in bathroom countertops. Midcentury modern design plays the perfect host to terrazzo atop this dark-stained vanity. Black flecks in the countertop complement the wood while the lighter tones unify with white walls. As a crowning touch to this stunning countertop material, a high-arc curved faucet embraces both artistic and functional qualities.
Laminate Bathroom Countertops
Laminate countertops, often sold in readymade versions at home centers, are affordable, durable, and available in a wide variety of solid colors, stone looks, and abstract designs. Granite-patterned countertops like this enhance transitional and traditional bathroom designs and complement dark cabinet finishes. If you're looking for cheap bathroom vanities with a varitey of options, laminate is the way to go.
White Granite Bathroom Countertops
White granite countertops captivate thanks to thick gray veining with distinctive spots and lines. Unlike earth-tone granites, white granite is a clean, crisp surface that lightens a space, works nicely with dark cabinets, and complements polished chrome fixtures and hardware. This style of granite countertop is more suitable for bathrooms, as opposed to darker granite you may find in the kitchen.
Black Concrete Countertops
Concrete countertops are a versatile option that easily form to your needs and style preferences. Dyed black and molded with an integrated sink, this concrete countertop sounds a modern note. The material complements gray cabinetry, hides spills and stains, and mirrors the industrial vibe of nearby exposed brick.
Tile Bathroom Countertops
This double vanity isn't short on style. Countertops shaped from handmade tiles bring artisanal soul to Mediterranean, Tuscan, and Spanish bathrooms. Thick grout lines (sealed to protect against moisture and mildew) showcase irregular contours and draw attention to hand-painted wall tiles that introduce color and pattern.
Gray Marble Countertops
Gray, a neutral that continues to grow in popularity, deserves a place in your bathroom. Gray marble countertops complement most color schemes and beautifully echo the silvery tones of faucets and mirrored glass. These homeowners tripled the material's impact by trimming the countertop with a deep marble apron, adding a marble backsplash, and framing a mirror in gray marble tiles.
Painted Wood Countertops
Tight budget? No problem! You can enjoy a custom countertop by employing a little ingenuity and a modicum of elbow grease. Craft a countertop from wood, then paint and seal the vanity top to protect it from moisture. This cheap bathroom vanity solution doesn't skimp on style.
Stone Bathroom Countertops
Whether granite, limestone, or quartz countertops, stone takes the chill off a bathroom's bright-white fittings. Here, a stone countertop draws the eye down the length of a floating vanity. The earthen surface connects to stonework on the floor for a pleasing visual connection.