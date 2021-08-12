A Toilet Paper Holder with a Shelf Is the Genius Upgrade Your Guest Bathroom Needs

Now, I know some people might be grossed out that I take my cell phone to the restroom with me, but as someone who's been trapped inside a stall after the lock broke without means of communication to the outside world, I always have my phone on me. Plus, your car is actually dirtier than a toilet seat, and I wash and sanitize my hands frequently. I love the idea of a toilet paper stand with a shelf not only for its usefulness but also because they're super sleek. Plus, there are designs that hold multiple rolls of toilet paper, which is especially helpful if you're low on storage in your bathroom.