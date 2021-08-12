A Toilet Paper Holder with a Shelf Is the Genius Upgrade Your Guest Bathroom Needs
Recently, I was at a restaurant enjoying a cold beverage on an incredibly hot and humid summer day and excused myself to use the restroom. Often, restaurant lavatories are nothing to get excited about. The washrooms and eating establishments exist to relieve customers and not much more. (I mean, most of them only have single-ply toilet paper.) When I stepped into the stall, however, I saw a freestanding toilet paper holder with a shelf that perfectly fit my phone, so I didn't have to worry about perching it up precariously where it could meet its fate inside the toilet.
- Modern Toilet Paper Stand with Shelf: Yamazaki Toilet Paper Stand & Tray ($30, West Elm)
- Stainless-Steel Toilet Paper Mount with Shelf: Stainless Steel Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf ($28, Wayfair)
- Freestanding Toilet Paper Storage with Shelf: Toilet Paper Holder Stand ($21, Amazon)
- Mid-Century Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf: NEWMADE LA Toilet Paper Holder ($55, Madewell)
Now, I know some people might be grossed out that I take my cell phone to the restroom with me, but as someone who's been trapped inside a stall after the lock broke without means of communication to the outside world, I always have my phone on me. Plus, your car is actually dirtier than a toilet seat, and I wash and sanitize my hands frequently. I love the idea of a toilet paper stand with a shelf not only for its usefulness but also because they're super sleek. Plus, there are designs that hold multiple rolls of toilet paper, which is especially helpful if you're low on storage in your bathroom.
I'm so into the concept that I immediately went home and searched for a few versions that will look great and work well in any room, whether you have a small apartment bathroom or a grand primary bath. One of these toilet paper holders with a shelf would be perfect in a guest bathroom as a little something extra to make visits more comfortable. Below, you can shop four affordable options that easily (and instantly) update your space.
Related Items
Modern Toilet Paper Stand with Shelf
This modern stand features a minimalistic design while still having plenty of room for a phone and three rolls of toilet paper. The steel toilet paper stand measures 6x5x20 inches and is available in two colors: black and white. If you're in the market for more bathroom accessories that match, check out the sleek Yamazaki Bath Linen Rack ($50, West Elm).
Buy It: Yamazaki Toilet Paper Stand & Tray ($30, West Elm)
Stainless-Steel Toilet Paper Mount with Shelf
If you don't want a freestanding storage unit, this toilet paper holder takes up very little space but still offers a place for your phone, keys, or other items. It's 3x7x5 inches and attaches to the wall with anchors, stainless screws, and screw caps included with the package. It's available in brushed gold, brushed nickel, matte black, and polished steel. It has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from 350 buyers, with one person writing, "It's an amazing solution for a person like me who checks cellphone when using the John! I am impressed with the quality and the looks of it!"
Buy It: Stainless-Steel Wall-Mount Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf ($28, Wayfair)
Freestanding Toilet Paper Storage with Shelf
This freestanding holder, which comes in silver, white, matte black, and brown, holds four rolls of toilet paper and measures 6x6x25 inches. The top shelf is 7x4 inches. The stand comes in two parts with no screws needed, so assembly is super fast and easy. Shoppers give this toilet paper holder an almost perfect 5-star rating from more than 5,200 reviews. One buyer gives their purchase 5 stars and writes, "This is a great paper holder, especially for the price. It looks good, and it is great for a small bathroom."
Buy It: Toilet Paper Holder Stand ($21, Amazon)
Mid-Century Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf
Bathrooms don't have to be neutral. This vintage-inspired version is an unexpected way to add some color to your space. (It's also available in black if that's more your style.) The powdered-steel toilet paper holder features a wooden dowel to hold one roll and is 5x5x5 inches. The installation for the holder is straightforward: Simply place two screws in the back and carefully drill them into your bathroom wall.
Buy It: NEWMADE LA Toilet Paper Holder ($55, Madewell)