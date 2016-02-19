28 Towel Display Ideas for Pretty (and Practical) Bathroom Storage
Ladder Towel Rack
Capitalize on vertical space by leaning a ladder against one wall to use as a towel rack. This towel display idea works for both damp towels and freshly laundered ones. To keep it budget-friendly, look for an old wooden ladder at flea markets or thrift stores and refresh it with a coat of paint. Use the lower rungs to hang small buckets of bathroom accessories such as brushes and combs.
Stylish Towel Rings
Hang hand towels from wall-mounted rings to keep them within reach after washing up. This towel storage idea works well in small bathrooms with pedestal or floating sinks where counter space is limited. Plus, you'll have the chance to show off any decorative bath towels you have on hand.
Stacked Towel Storage
Stack towels on open shelves placed close to the shower. To save space in this small bath, a slim set of shelves is recessed into a wall behind the door. Lower shelves hold stacks of clean towels and linens, while the other spots keep bathroom essentials close. A hook between the shelves and shower holds the towel of the day.
DIY Basket Shelves
For a creative towel display idea, mount a set of wicker baskets on the wall above the vanity to use as floating shelves. The long, narrow shape is right-sized for storing extra hand towels and washcloths. Use the other baskets to store frequently used toiletry items such as hand lotion and cosmetics.
Open Towel Stack
For a sophisticated look, neatly stack towels in open shelves beneath the vanity. If you have varying sizes of towels, put the largest one on the bottom of the pile and work your way up in size to make a pyramid. Stack three or four towels at a time so shelves don't look overcrowded.
Balanced Towel Display
In this powder blue bathroom, the towel display provides a visual break to balance graphic wallpaper. Three plain white shelves topped with neat white towels contrast the busy wallpaper. Plus, the open shelves make it easy to grab towels and toiletries during your morning routine.
Basket Storage Solution
For a collected but casual look, store towels in a basket instead of on a shelf. A large woven basket can store up to five bath towels when rolled up. To maximize the functionality of this simple towel display, add another matching basket to collect used towels and easily transfer them to the laundry room.
Clever Towel Display Ideas
This funky bathroom has multiple fun towel storage solutions. Large bath towels hang neatly on hooks designated with the initials of each user. On the opposite side of the vanity, a unique hexagon shelving unit provides several compartments for toiletries. Just an arm's reach away from the sink, rolled-up washcloths and hand towels make smart use of the space.
Industrial-Style Storage
This towel display idea (which can be easily DIYed using wood boards and iron pipes and fittings) brings industrial-style decor from the living room to the bathroom. Extra linens fill the top shelf, while daily items sit at a more accessible height. A handy bar below holds hand towels.
Tower Storage for Towels
Don't be afraid to use furniture in your bathroom that is meant for other rooms. This bathroom benefited from a glass display case nestled between the vanity and wall. The slender storage unit holds bathroom towels and display-worthy decor. The enclosed shelves keep everything neat, tidy, and away from moisture.
Recessed Towel Shelf
At first glance, you might miss this bathroom's clever towel storage spot. A recessed shelf near the base of the vanity holds two generous stacks of towels. Keeping towels in a separate compartment makes room in limited vanity drawers and recessed shelves above the vanity for toiletries. To recreate this towel display idea, take advantage of the space between wall studs when remodeling your bathroom.
Open Towel Display
Make towel storage ideas part of your bathroom decor by stashing them where they can be seen. A ladder shelf displays folded towels that look organized and give the room an added pop of color. Plus, you'll be able to see at a glance when you're running low on fresh towels and need to do a load of laundry.
Lower Shelf Storage
Open areas underneath vanity countertops are prime spots for storing towels. For a more formal look, use structured baskets to hold stacks of towels. To change up the feel of a bathroom, choose baskets in a contrasting color or texture.
Below-Sink Towel Basket
Store baskets under sinks for easy access to towel storage. This towel display idea allows you to avoid putting holes in walls with towel rings and bars. Towels will stay neatly folded and give the bathroom a homey touch.
Shelf Drawers
Recessed shelves and niches are perfect places for storing towels. To incorporate a closed storage component into your built-ins, outfit some shelves with large "drawers" for towels and supplies. Store your most frequently used items out in the open and reserve the drawers for small miscellaneous items.
Repurposed Coatrack
This storage solution isn't just for the entryway. With multiple easy-access hooks, coatracks are ideal for hanging damp towels up to dry or storing extras within reach of the shower. Borrow a coatrack from the hallway to use in the bathroom as sophisticated and convenient towel storage.
Freestanding Shelves
Use a freestanding hutch or bookcase in the bathroom for an elegant towel storage idea. With wide open shelves, you can keep multiple stacks of towels at the ready. Use a large basket to house washcloths and other small linens.
Towel Rolls
Give open bathroom cupboards a boost of style by rolling towels and stacking them to fill each cubby. Besides saving space, the rolled technique also lends a spa-like feel to a bath. Be sure to give wet linens a place to dry by hanging them on hooks or a rack.
Basic Towel Bar
If space is tight in the bathroom, mount a simple towel bar on the side of a cabinet or vanity. Or, add a hook to the back of a door. These space-savvy bathroom storage ideas create a place for towels to stay without getting in the way.
Pullout Towel Holders
Not a fan of displaying your towels? Add a custom pullout to your bathroom cabinets for hanging hand towels out of sight. You can also outfit existing cabinets with towel bars that attach over the top of the cabinet door.
Take a Seat
Use a spare chair as a towel holder and add charm and storage to your space. Fold towels neatly on top of the seat so the bathroom still feels in order. To prevent the pile from falling over, don't stack more than two or three towels at a time.
Double Towel Rack
Save space by installing two towel bars. This smart hack holds twice the towels in the same wall space as a single bar. Each bathroom guest will have their own rack, and you'll avoid any confusion as to whose towel is whose.
Rolled Towel Display
Any bin, basket, or organizer can be turned into a stylish towel holder. These cubes outfitted with diagonal dividers are perfectly sized to hold four rolled-up towels. Plus, they tuck neatly on closet shelves so they can be hidden from view when the doors are shut.
Budget-Friendly Storage Unit
Consider towel holder ideas as part of your bathroom's decor. Outfit decorative shelves with displays of accessories, towels, and bath necessities. Here, wooden crates painted in fresh colors are stacked to form a creative (and budget-friendly) bathroom storage unit.
Hidden Towel Storage
Window seats, vanities, and benches can provide lots of handy towel storage behind closed doors. Sort towels by size or color to get the most from your available space. Place bathroom storage units that double as a seat next to the shower for easy access.
Within Reach
Make your bathroom towel rack ideas serve a dual purpose. Bars installed under this open countertop are a handy place for towels used every day. They also serve to hide less-than-attractive plumbing under the sink.
Bowl of Towels
Give your bath a designer look by filling a punchbowl, box, or platter with a set of hand towels or washcloths. Roll the towels for a streamlined display. Make sure to keep the bowl regularly stocked so you or your guests are never left wet-handed.
Simple Towel Hooks
Hanging towels lets you store more of them in a narrow area. Mount simple hooks above or next to the sink for small hand towels and washcloths. This solution makes smaller towels easy to change out.