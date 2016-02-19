Purchase an armoire from a finish-it-yourself company or at a flea market. Look for one with adjustable shelves to store various types of toiletries. Take off the doors, if you like, for easy access, and paint it as desired. Then have fun filling it with items your family or guests will need for their bathroom routines. On the armoire's top shelves, place items only needed by adults. Display cotton balls and swabs and bath salts in attractive glass jars.