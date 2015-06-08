10 Clever Ways to Boost Storage in Your Bathroom Sink Cabinets

Solve your bathroom sink cabinet storage problems with these ideas for configuring cabinetry around your grooming space. With smart organization and a stylish design, the vanity can be the jewel of the bathroom.

Bathrooms often pose a tricky storage conundrum. Much of the space is taken up by essential fixtures including the sink, toilet, and shower, which can leave little room for storing other necessities such as towels, bath products, cosmetics, and more. Bathroom sink cabinets provide the majority of the storage potential, but these might not cut it if you have a lot of stuff to store or if your bathroom is particularly small. The trick is knowing which updates can help solve those organizing issues. Here are some smart ideas for bathroom sink cabinets to help you maximize style and organization within a limited space.

bathroom vanity wood white green rug Credit: Brie Williams

1. Consider an alternative to traditional bathroom sink cabinets.

Furnishings like dressers easily transform into bathroom vanities. A hole cut into the top accommodates a sink, and a couple of coats of polyurethane protect the piece from water damage. Plus, dresser drawers often provide more convenient storage compared to the cabinets in a traditional vanity. To compensate for any storage lost to plumbing, install a shelf between the medicine cabinet and vanity.

Pedestal sinks bathroom storage Credit: Kim Cornelison

2. Make up for a lack of undersink bathroom storage.

Pedestal sinks and open vanities are fantastic solutions for small spaces because they're not as visually heavy as full-fledged bathroom vanities. Unfortunately, they eliminate undersink storage. One way to compensate is to flank the sink with storage towers. If you've got multiple family members using the same space, give one shelf or drawer to each person. To maintain the light and airy look of pedestal sinks, choose an open shelving unit, like an etagere.

symmetrical bathroom sinks with narrow shelving unit Credit: Marty Baldwin

3. Compensate for a narrow bathroom sink cabinet.

If the space around your bathroom sink isn't very wide, use a shelving unit with custom inserts to maximize the narrow space and gain a place for your necessities. Utilize baskets and drawers to corral all your bathroom items. A short unit means the top can be used as an extra sliver of counter space.

narrow hutch in bathroom next to gray vanity Credit: Anthony Masterson

4. Extend storage beyond bathroom sink cabinets.

A hutch takes advantage of vertical space to provide storage to the ceiling. They are also great in a narrow spot between a sink and a tub or wall. Measure first to know your space constraints while you are shopping. If you're collecting bathroom renovation ideas, consider a custom piece to ensure you get a hutch that fits perfectly.

green bathroom vanity with bright yellow stool Credit: John Granen

5. Install a medicine cabinet for extra storage.

It can be an involved project, but recessing a medicine cabinet into the studs is a great way to counteract a slim space around a bathroom sink cabinet. Extend the idea by recessing shelves into the spaces between the wall studs. A second medicine cabinet on the wall parallel to the sink could be mounted to the wall or recessed into the studs.

washroom rustic circle mirrors Credit: Ann Wilde

6. Add a bathroom storage cabinet between sinks.

For a bathroom sink storage idea that takes organization to the next level, capture the space between sinks with a cabinet that sits on the countertop. Although it might be tempting to go with a wide cabinet, you won't want to sacrifice all of your counter space. Consider adding a drawer to the bathroom sink cabinet design for corralling small items, such as hair accessories or jewelry.

custom storage mixing drawers cabinets Credit: Edmund Barr

7. Customize bathroom sink cabinet storage.

When looking for bathroom cabinet ideas, consider mixing drawers and cabinets. Mirroring the storage on each side of the vanity gives two people access to their own items. Small drawers on each side of the sink are ideal for housing hair tools and electric razors. Roomy cabinets are a prime spot for large bottles. Central drawers can corral items used by both parties. To lighten the visual weight of bathroom vanity cabinets, choose a design with an open lower shelf.

custom bathroom corner Credit: Emily Followill

8. Work bathroom sink cabinets into an odd layout.

Fill any awkward corners with a custom configuration. Here, two bathroom vanities with sinks flank a built-in hutch. The design accommodates an oddly angled wall while providing ample grooming space for two people and a vast array of storage options, including drawers for towels and a tall cabinet for housing shampoo bottles or baskets of grooming tools.

hanson bathroom with grey cabinets Credit: Jean Allsopp

9. Combine open and closed bathroom storage.

Give yourself flexibility with a bathroom storage cabinet that combines open and closed storage. Here, open shelves beneath the countertop keep clean towels close at hand. A cabinet conceals other bathroom necessities. The substantial countertop crowns the entire run for a unified look.

single-sink vanity cabinet bathroom Credit: John Bessler

10. Supplement bathroom sink cabinet storage.