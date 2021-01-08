My Mom Swears By a $13 Hair Tool Organizer to Keep Her Bathroom Vanity Clutter-Free

Having thick hair is both a blessing and a curse, as my mom and I know very well. Our full manes require a number of styling tools (including the popular Revlon one-step hairdryer), which means we have to get creative with our bathroom organization skills. Although I would love to take credit for discovering this $13 hack for storing hair tools, as the saying goes, Mom knows best. She's raved about the hair tool organizer by Simple Houseware so much that she's convinced my sister—who happens to be a hairstylist—and me to purchase one for ourselves. While I was home for the holidays, I got a taste of its convenience and quickly realized how nice it is to keep multiple styling tools in one place without dealing with a tangled mass of cords.
Buy It: Simple Houseware Hair Tool Organizer, $13 (originally $14), Amazon
Whether you choose to hang it over a cabinet door or mount it on the wall using the included hardware, the steel storage caddy provides easy access to your hair tools. It has three spots to store your everyday hair appliances, including a spacious holder for a blow dryer or hot air brush, and is available in a chrome or bronze finish. It also features a bottom basket allows space to stash a comb or hair clips to keep your vanity clutter-free. Your space will look extra tidy if you wrap the cords around each hair tool before placing them in the holder.
My mom is just one of the many shoppers who are obsessed with this space-saving storage solution. Over 2,000 Amazon customers have given it a five-star rating, praising its sturdiness, roomy size, and fuss-free assembly. "At first, I did not think my hairdryer would fit as it has a very large nozzle, but it did! I even have room for my comb and hairbrushes below," one passionate shopper wrote. "I measured my cabinet door 'prior to ordering' to ensure it would fit properly. [It] opens and closes with ease. Love it!" Another reviewer said, "I've been needing one of these for a while and finally got it, and it's perfect. Can't believe that I waited so long to get it."
If you want to solve your hair tool organization situation once and for all, take my mom's advice and add this storage caddy to your bathroom.