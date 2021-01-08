My Mom Swears By a $13 Hair Tool Organizer to Keep Her Bathroom Vanity Clutter-Free

Having thick hair is both a blessing and a curse, as my mom and I know very well. Our full manes require a number of styling tools (including the popular Revlon one-step hairdryer), which means we have to get creative with our bathroom organization skills. Although I would love to take credit for discovering this $13 hack for storing hair tools, as the saying goes, Mom knows best. She's raved about the hair tool organizer by Simple Houseware so much that she's convinced my sister—who happens to be a hairstylist—and me to purchase one for ourselves. While I was home for the holidays, I got a taste of its convenience and quickly realized how nice it is to keep multiple styling tools in one place without dealing with a tangled mass of cords.