The Best Shower Storage Ideas to Help Streamline Your Routine

Add practical yet pretty storage to your shower to contain shampoo, soap, shaving supplies, and more.

By
Mary Cornetta
Headshot of organizer Mary Cornetta
Mary Cornetta

Mary Cornetta has been in the professional organizing industry for over 5 years. She knew she had a passion for decluttering and organization upon graduating Marist College in 2007, however, pursued it as a hobby instead of a career. All of that changed when Mary founded Sort and Sweet Inc on Long Island in 2017. Since then, she has worked hands-on and virtually with hundreds of clients to clear their clutter and create functional systems in their homes and offices. Mary runs the Sort and Sweet social media accounts, creating content and writing captions with organizing tips and inspiration for more than 12,000 followers. Recently relocated to Savannah, she continues to own and operate the business with the help of a talented team. Mary has been a weekly contributing writer for House Digest and has been interviewed as an expert by Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, and Health magazines. She is the owner of the blog, Organized Overall, in which she details how she creates organization in her home.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on August 30, 2022

It's a place you spend time in nearly every day (sometimes multiple times per day), yet your shower is usually at the bottom of organizing to-do lists. There's a slew of information about how to clean your shower, but how do you incorporate storage within it? Whether it's because we spend less time in the shower than, say, the kitchen, or because no one sees it but your family, shower storage ideas can be hard to come by.

But there is good reason to get your shower in order. First, it can help you relax and alleviate stress as you wash the day away. Plus, with less to move out of the way, it's easier to clean your shower. Lastly, decluttering your shower makes it easy to identify and remove expired products.

Ready to tackle this put-off bathroom project? Check out the following shower storage ideas to organize your space.

hanging shower storage with bamboo shelves
Jason Donnelly

1. Choose a Caddy That Fits Your Needs

Shower caddies aren't a new concept. However, it's important to find one that can be customized to fit your products. Use the different tiers to sort hair products from body ones. If you buy in bulk and the bottles are too large to fit, consider decanting them into smaller matching dispensers; this will also give your shower a high-end spa look. Like to use a washcloth or loofah? Find a caddy with built-in hooks.

marble shower with built in shelves and blue tile accent wall
Emily Minton Redfield

2. Design a Recessed Wall Shelf or Bench

Consider this bathroom upgrade if you're getting ready to do a remodel. A recessed wall shelf, especially in a small shower, can maximize square footage. Make sure the depth of the niche can accommodate bottles so they line up neat and tidy. Or install a bench to hold bulkier items, such as a dry brush or washcloth. Not only do these built-in bathroom storage ideas add function, but they also make a strong design statement.

corner shower marble storage shelf
Michael Partenio

3. Dedicate Space for Shaving

Shaving comes with its fair share of supplies. From razors to attachments to shaving cream, these small accessories can easily take up an entire caddy tier. Instead, give shaving its own section in the shower. A corner floating shelf designed to blend in with surrounding tile can become a hair removal hub. Include a holder for the razor you use most and only stock the shelf with what you need to get the job done. For those with facial hair, include an anti-fog mirror and a shaving brush.

white bathroom with black hanging storage basket
Brie Williams

4. Hang Products Within Reach

Perhaps you don't have any bathroom renovations on the horizon, but your shower is too small to hold toiletries or your showerhead isn't conducive to a caddy. Think outside the box when it comes to shower storage ideas. Keep only the essentials inside the shower on a ledge or a windowsill, then hang a basket just outside to hold extraneous bath products. This works well for items that you use while showering and at the sink.

modern bathroom with white subway tile and black paneled shower
Adam Albright

5. Save a Spot on a Seat

Walk-in shower seats are both practical and create a spa-like atmosphere in the bathroom. They also provide a place to rest if needed or storage space for your daily products. Look for one that's sturdy, water- and rust-resistant, and has non-slip feet. Outfit a freestanding shower bench with a washcloth, scrub brush, or bath salts for a resort-worthy display.

shower with built in exterior side drawer
John Bessler

6. Hide Bath Products in an Unexpected Place

Depending on the layout of your shower, the space below a bench can provide hidden storage. If you're doing a bathroom renovation, include a sneaky storage drawer to hold your backstock bath products. Extra body wash, bars of soap, and bath salts can be tucked away and out of sight rather than taking up precious space in the linen closet or shower.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Double Sinks and Storage
Spa-Like Bathrooms With Enviable Storage Solutions
Bathroom with dark brick and marble
36 Breathtaking Walk-In Shower Ideas
bathroom sink shelving blue white decor
24 Smart Ways to Store More in Your Bathroom
white bathroom with black accents
18 Small-Bathroom Storage Ideas That Maximize Every Inch
outdoor grilling and fire pit area
How to Store Grill Tools for Backyard Barbecues
laundry room white open shelves with folded towels and products
28 Towel Decor Ideas for Pretty (and Practical) Bathroom Storage
bathroom cabinet
8 Bathroom Items You Need to Get Rid of ASAP
laundry room with thin cabinet shelf
6 Hidden Laundry Room Storage Ideas That Conceal Clutter
pantry with white bins
38 Organization Tips for Every Room in Your Home
white bathroom with black accents
19 Small-Bathroom Vanity Ideas That Pack in Plenty of Storage
spacious walk-in shower with marble walls and warm tones
Small-Bathroom Shower Ideas That Fit Luxury into a Tight Space
bin organization in bathroom drawers
Organize Your Bathroom with These 16 Must-Have Storage Products from Amazon
walk in shower with marble tiles and wooden vanity
22 Stunning Walk-In Shower Ideas for Small Bathrooms
bathroom vanity with 4 drawers in light wood
These 2022 Bathroom Trends Work with Every Decorating Style
black white modern bathroom with plants
Small Bathroom Remodels That Showcase Stylish, Budget-Friendly Ideas
Slide out kitchen pantry
15 Pullout Kitchen Storage Ideas That Boost Organization and Convenience