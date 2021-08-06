This Slim Storage Cabinet Solves All of Your Small-Bathroom Woes

The Aojezor Small Storage Corner Floor Cabinet is marketed as a bathroom cabinet, but users have placed it in other areas of their homes, too. At 31.5 inches tall and 5.9 inches wide, the cabinet is narrow and slim, making it compact but with enough space to fit a variety of essentials. It's divided into three different sections, with the top panel specifically designed to hold a roll of toilet paper. The open shelf above it is ideal for setting things down like a coffee mug or cell phone as you get ready for your day. Or use it to display small plants, candles, and other decorative accessories instead.