Small Bathroom Storage
Mix and Match
A mix of open and closed shelves allows for both display and storage functionality. Map out where each item should go and decide what storage supplies you need, such as bins, baskets, wall shelves, or freestanding storage units.
Vanity Fair
Corral clutter in bins and baskets. Matching storage bins on open shelves beneath a sink will streamline storage and add color and pattern to any vanity.
Shower Spruce-Up
With little square footage to spare, it's important to put every inch of available space to work in a small bathroom. Take advantage of the unused area beneath a shower bench with a set of deep drawers. It's the ideal hideaway for extra toiletries and accessories.
Hang It Up
A magnetic memo board mounted to the inside of a cabinet door turns an overlooked surface into a storage workhorse. Complete the solution with slim magnetic containers that hold bath accessories but still allow the door to shut completely.
Undersink Shelving
Utilize every inch of space underneath a wall-mount sink by installing a floating shelf below plumbing. Tuck away folded towels and washcloths or add baskets for small items.
Small Bath Storage Hacks
Bring order to toiletries, linens, and bath necessities in your small bathroom with these smart storage tricks.
Dedicated Details
Keep linens and sponges nearby with wire baskets that hang above the bathtub on miniature towel rods. A floating shelf creates space to showcase artwork, while repurposed glass kitchen jars and a fishbowl hold bath salts and soaps on the tub ledge.
Step It Up
Take advantage of vertical space by enlisting a ladder-style shelf unit as an easy-access linen closet with bonus display space. Paint it in the room's accent color to make it really stand out.
Tucked Away Towels
Swap a traditional cabinet drawer for a door that tilts out to reveal a wire hamper. Not only will you save space, but the slanted storage unit easily conceals dirty towels or clothes in style.
Smart Wall Space
Limited wall space? Make use of the area surrounding your bathtub. Chair rail molding and paint that is a shade darker than the wall color helps define this towel area that incorporates antique hooks as a stylish towel bar substitute.
Secrets to Maximum Bath Storage
These mini-but-mighty bath storage ideas will help you trick a slim setup into handling everything from accessories to oversize purchases.
Flea Market Chic
If your small bathroom lacks built-in storage, look to a stylish vintage trunk to stow linens. Sturdy wire legs keep the trunk at a convenient height and allow for a functional surface to display decor.
Overhead Storage
Tap the space above your vanity mirror for extra organization. Incorporate a cabinet box into the mirror frame and create cubbies for extra towels as well as a stowaway compartment for infrequently used supplies.
Employ Extras
In small, narrow bathrooms, add a slender dresser for additional bathroom storage and extra counter space. Hang a mirror above the dresser to create a makeup vanity and extra primping space for shared bathrooms.
Bank on Built-Ins
A pair of built-in cubbies included in a window seat provides clever display and storage space. Baskets store bathroom necessities below, while the marble surface provides a sunny spot to sit after showering.
Custom Towel Bar
Help a basic wall shelf pull double duty by adding a wooden dowel to create a towel rod. Use a mixture of clear and white glass containers to gather bars of soap, nail polish, and other small toiletries.
Go Vertical
Control countertop clutter with upper vanity cabinets, which conceal items behind closed doors. While they take up counter space, it's worth the trade-off in a small bathroom. The vertical units extend storage upward, providing more shelves for stashing bathroom necessities. Instead of extending all the way to the edge of the counter, the cabinets in this small bathroom are shallow enough to leave a sizable area of counter space in front of them.