Freshen Your Bathroom with Low-Cost Updates

You'll see yourself at your best with the right combination of light sources in the right locations. Refresh a tired bath by replacing outdated light fixtures with modern versions. Online you'll find hundreds of sconces that cost less than $100. For an even thriftier change, look for replacement shades to update the fixtures you have. If you like the style of your sconces but the metal finish doesn't work with your decor, tape off the surrounding areas and give the fixtures a fresh coat of metallic spray paint.