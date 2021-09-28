First, you should know some basic tips for choosing the right faucet. You'll need to determine whether your sink or countertop has one, two, or three holes. That will help you understand which type of faucet to buy. One common style and dimension is a three-hole faucet with a four-inch spread, which is commonly referred to as a center-set faucet. The Peerless Choice center-set two-handle bathroom faucet is a popular choice from Walmart—it's got more five-star reviews than any other rating, and customers say it looks far pricier than it actually is.