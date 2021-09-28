This Affordable Swap Instantly Upgrades Your Bathroom, Even if You Rent
Choosing the perfect place isn't always easy when you're renting. Often, you'll find a great spot with regards to location and price but dislike the style or finishes inside. Of course, as a renter, there's only so much you can do to upgrade your space without risking your security deposit.
Although you might not think bathroom fixtures are negotiable, with the right product and a bit of know-how, you can replace your bathroom faucet for an instant upgrade. If a new faucet is the apartment DIY project you never knew you needed, Walmart has a vast selection of faucets for seriously great prices.
First, you should know some basic tips for choosing the right faucet. You'll need to determine whether your sink or countertop has one, two, or three holes. That will help you understand which type of faucet to buy. One common style and dimension is a three-hole faucet with a four-inch spread, which is commonly referred to as a center-set faucet. The Peerless Choice center-set two-handle bathroom faucet is a popular choice from Walmart—it's got more five-star reviews than any other rating, and customers say it looks far pricier than it actually is.
In terms of other possible configurations for your sink, there's also a three-hole faucet with an eight-inch spread, designed for a widespread model. Finally, there are some sinks with just one hole, designed for a single-stem faucet.
Once you've decided on a faucet model, you'll want to make sure to read through faucet replacement how-tos or watch some YouTube tutorials before you start. Then the fun begins. Walmart has an entire section of faucets at varying price points, ranging in style from modern and sleek to traditional. The more refined styles look great in bathrooms with a contemporary, minimal aesthetic, and the more rounded models look amazing in bathrooms with a farmhouse or rustic look. And you can always buy multiple faucets and try them on for size.
Below, check out the best faucets at Walmart, or head to Walmart's faucet section and shop for yourself. This weekend DIY project might seem like a huge lift, but it is actually relatively easy. And if you rent and are worried about your landlord making a fuss, simply keep the old faucet and reinstall it when you leave. In the meantime, enjoy the bathroom you have always dreamed of.
Buy It: Wasserman Faucet with LED Light ($50, Walmart)
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens BB Two-Handle Faucet ($54, Walmart)