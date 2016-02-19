36 Breathtaking Walk-In Shower Ideas
Small Doorless Walk-In Shower
A fixed glass panel delineates this walk-in shower that fills the space of the bathroom's original 1948 pink tub. To waterproof the small walk-in shower, ceramic tile over cement board runs floor to ceiling and wraps the edges of the window recess. Mounting a pan-style showerhead on a curved arm also helps protect the surrounding surfaces. The subway tile and gridded glass panel inspired the room's black-and-white color scheme, which repeats on flooring and a painted vanity.
Spa-Worthy Walk-In Shower
A walk-in shower with glass walls creates an airy look worthy of a fancy spa. Three types of showerheads—a rain shower, handheld device, and wall-mount version—combine for the ultimate relaxation. Natural accents, including a wood vanity, bamboo Roman shades, and bathtub accessories, warm up the black-and-white color palette.
Walk-In Shower Design
If you prefer to have just a shower in your bathroom, opt to eliminate the tub altogether and fill the area with a large walk-in shower. This tub-sized shower offers plenty of bathing room, plus a window that provides natural light and a small shelf for toiletries. A larger shower also provides room for dual showerheads, such as the wall-mount, handheld, and rain-style showerheads in this space.
Glass Walk-In Shower and Tub Combination
This bright and sunny DIY bathroom renovation by Erica Van Slyke of Designing Vibes features a dreamy glass shower and tub combo. Rerouting the plumbing made it possible to knock down the existing wall between the tub and shower. White subway tile in the shower pairs with creamy white walls for a seamless look that makes the small bathroom seem larger.
Subway Tiled Shower
When you love a bathroom style, go all in. In this luxurious walk-in shower, subway tile was installed from the floor to the ceiling and even outside the shower walls. The large glass-paneled doors show off the tile treatment clearly. Subway tile is a timeless design element, so these homeowners won't have to worry about regretting their decision any time soon.
Slate Bathroom Shower
Slate tiles cover this walk-in shower with a rugged texture. The shower's glass walls provide unobstructed views of the natural stone, which stretches onto the angled ceiling. A warm palette of white and gray throughout the master bathroom reinforces the relaxing, spa-like atmosphere.
Walk-In Shower Door Ventilation
If you have a separate shower room, closing the door can make your bathroom pretty steamy. Allow for ventilation with a cutout at the top of a glass shower door. The steam will be able to escape and you'll be able to stand the heat.
Standout Walk-In Shower
Stone mosaic tile on this walk-in shower's back wall draws your eye as soon as you enter the bathroom. Enclosed by glass, this small but functional shower appears boundless. The herringbone-patterned tile on the shower floor is in a lighter color to keep the small bathroom from becoming too busy.
Patterned Tile Walk-In Shower
Set your walk-in shower apart from its surroundings with a mosaic tile border. Match the tile color to your bathroom flooring and carry the color scheme into your shower's recessed shelving. Matte black finishes ground this airy walk-in shower.
Stone Walk-In Shower
Contrast exposed-brick bathroom walls with a large walk-in shower that features a stone surround. Pebble floor tiles continue the natural look below. The addition of a handheld and rain showerhead makes every day feel like spa day.
Seamless Walk-In Shower Design
Foregoing the standard shower door creates a seamless entrance into the shower. The space is separated from the rest of the bathroom by floor-to-ceiling glass panels. Barrier-free showers are becoming more popular because they exude a sort of luxury that those with sliding or swing-out doors don't. Inside the shower, an oversized showerhead, bench seat, and pebble-inset flooring create an ideal spot for relaxing.
Traditional-Style Walk-In Shower
For a walk-in shower with classic style, incorporate a blue and white color scheme. Navy blue hues repeat on this shower's floor tile and shelving backsplash. Glass walls on two sides of the corner shower make the bathroom feel larger and welcome light from a nearby window.
Tile for Walk-In Showers
Consider outfitting your bathroom with tile during your next home makeover. Tile enhances the style of a walk-in shower and is the perfect way to add color and texture. Watch and see some of our favorite tile ideas for showers.
Built-In Shower Storage
Walk-in showers often don't include a tub ledge to hold shampoo, soap, and loofah. Instead of leaving them on the floor, consider building a recessed wall shelf right into your walk-in shower. This bathroom has a shelf outside the shower as well to hold towels and other toiletries.
Spacious Walk-In Shower
In this revamped bathroom layout, the homeowners chose to replace the soaking tub with an extra-spacious shower and steam room. Tall glass doors keep water and steam contained while bringing light into the shower. A tiled niche holds bath products, and a small stool tucks into a corner to offer a resting spot.
Arched Walk-In Shower
An arched entrance gives this walk-in shower an extra sense of grandeur. The glass door swings inward so it doesn't interfere with the traffic flow in the master bathroom. The gorgeous tile work, which includes marble subway tile and a textured pattern of square mosaic tiles, covers the shower enclosure from floor to ceiling. A built-in marble bench adds seating and lifts shampoo and soap off the shower floor.
Spa-Like Walk-In Shower
Create a spa-like atmosphere at home by outfitting your walk-in shower with multiple showerheads. For example, a rainfall showerhead that pours water from the ceiling mimics rain for a relaxing effect. Here, a ceiling-mounted showerhead and several more along the wall offer a completely personalized experience. All-white tile on the walls, floor, and built-in shower seat make the space bright and airy.
Lighting a Walk-In Shower
Ensure your walk-in shower receives plenty of natural light so you don't have to rely on electrical fixtures to illuminate the space during the day. In a bathroom on the top floor of a home, consider adding a skylight to welcome in light from above. A small window also works well for brightening up a walk-in shower. If privacy is a concern, place the window higher up on the wall or outfit it with frosted glass.
Walk-In Shower Seat
Many people shy away from a walk-in shower because they prefer a place to sit and relax. However, you can absolutely do both without a tub! In this walk-in shower, for example, a stunning marble seat floats above the floor. It can act as a spa seat, a place to prop your leg for shaving, or a drop zone for shampoo bottles and body wash.
Large Walk-In Shower
Every inch of this remodelled walk-in shower works hard, including the drawers added under the shower bench for extra storage. The large, two-person shower is outfitted with wall-mount, handheld, and rain-style showerheads. The tile inset seen on the bathroom floor is repeated on the shower wall and ceiling. Powder blue paint in the rest of the bathroom keeps the space looking classy and clean.
Contemporary Walk-In Shower
In this condo bathroom, frameless glass doors with statement-making handles set the tone for a modern bathroom. A mix of terrazzo and glass tiles covers the roomy shower from floor to ceiling for an additional statement. A minimalistic floating vanity continues the room's commitment to sleek, clean lines.
Shower Tile Rack
Adapt your favorite features from fancy hotels into your bathroom at home. For example, a built-in towel rack can make your walk-in shower feel extra luxurious (and it's even better if the rack is heated). The steam makes the towels nice and cozy, and you don't have to step out of the shower to dry off. Just make sure your shower is large enough that water won't splash on the towels.
Walk-In Shower Details
Small details make this walk-in shower a standout space. Two showerheads placed slightly higher and lower on the wall accommodate bathers of different heights. The intricately planned tiles create a visually stunning mosaic along the walls, floor, and bench. To keep the space from looking too busy, tiles in the same color (but different sizes) were applied to the floor and lower portion of the walls.
Fully Outfitted Walk-In Shower
Small but thoughtful elements make this walk-in shower stand out. A step between the shower and the rest of the bathroom serves as a barrier, keeping water away from the bathroom's wood floors. Inside the shower, both wall-mount and handheld showerheads provide the ultimate showering experience, and a small mirror offers convenience for in-shower shaving. In a tight space like this, a small stool is helpful for holding extra towels or dry clothes.
Non-Enclosed Walk-In Shower
Limiting separation between this shower and the rest of the bathroom is a unique twist on the basic shower. The seamless transition also eliminated the raised step into the shower, a smart move to prevent tripping. Building a non-enclosed shower like this might seem impractical, it works well with the right materials and dimensions.
Walk-In Shower and Steam Room
A floor-to-ceiling shower enclosure and a hidden steam generator creates a luxurious at-home steam room. Here, a transom window helps circulate air when only the shower is being used. Dual showerheads and green subway tile complete the shower's spa-like vibe. Without a linen closet, this bathroom smartly uses an armoire to hold towels and toiletries.
Walk-In Shower Retreat
An enclosed shower can become a private getaway, even in a crowded home. An in-shower bench pulls double duty as storage and seating. Hints of gray and blue in the white marble shower tile complement the bathroom's wall color. These natural variations in the tile add visual interest and personality.
Walk-In Showers for Small Bathrooms
Even a small bath with a standard layout can have a stunning walk-in shower. This shower was built with glass doors and no threshold to allow easy access. White tile covers half of the bathroom's walls and continues into the shower, along with a strip of black tiles. The crisp and cool color scheme gives the bathroom an airier look.
Nature-Inspired Walk-In Shower
Natural-finish oak and limestone surfaces keep the palette neutral and light in this bathroom. An expansive walk-in shower nestles at the end of the room. Glass shower doors can often appear green, but these homeowners chose a special glass without color distortion, so the shower practically disappears. Multiple showerheads make this bathroom extra luxurious.
Efficient Walk-In Shower
Reconfiguring the master bath in this 1850s Cape Cod home gave the homeowners a sunny and efficient space. A glass-enclosed shower preserves the room's openness, and tucking it under the eave allows room for storage and a wide walkway. The built-in storage cubby adds functional space to a bathroom that could use a little more storage.
Small Walk-In Shower Design
A frameless shower door and glass enclosure help keep this small walk-in shower from feeling cramped. Inside, simple white subway tile contributes to the sense of spaciousness. The small nook next to the shower is not big enough for a vanity, but it easily fits a small stool for perching.
Elegant Walk-In Shower Room
Instead of relegating the shower to a bathroom corner, consider making the shower its own room. Honey-hued mosaic tiles complement the large, neutral marble tiles that round out this special room. Complete with a built-in bench and large glass door, the shower continues the rest of the bathroom's serene, timeless appearance.
Corner Walk-In Shower
Make the most of an awkward bathroom corner with a slender shower stall. Fitted into a bathroom corner, this walk-in shower feels more spacious than its small size suggests, thanks to a glass enclosure that lets in plenty of light. Decorative tile and chrome fixtures give the petite space panache.
Mixed Tile Walk-In Shower
For a distinctive look, combine different types of tile on shower walls and floors. This shower showcases texture and contrast with porcelain tiles of varying sizes covering the walls. Blue mosaic glass tiles line the shower floor and appear as accents on the wall. Tiling a shower yourself is surprisingly easier than you think!
Light-Filled Walk-In Shower
Showers tucked into dormers can feel cramped and cavelike, but adding a skylight can remedy the problem. This shower became a bright oasis with the addition of a generous skylight. Inside the shower, slate blue glass tiles line the back wall and continue on the floor, elevating the shower to focal-point status. A textured stone tile used on the sidewalls and elsewhere in the bathroom works to unify the spaces.
Simple Walk-In Shower
For a budget-friendly walk-in shower idea, look for a basic fiberglass shower with built-in amenities. This simple shower provides a small seat and ledges for storing shower necessities. A metal-frame door adds elegance to the basic shower. If your shower doesn't include a built-in seat, there are plenty of alternatives you can add yourself.