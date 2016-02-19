17 Stylish Ideas for Walk-In Shower Seats
Shower Storage Stool
In walk-in showers that lack built-in storage niches, a simple stool can hold the necessary bath products within reach. Choose a durable material such as teak, which resists water and mold growth. Tuck the stool into one corner to ensure it doesn't take up too much standing room.
Marble Shower Bench
Minimize visual clutter with a walk-in shower seat that treads softly into view. This marble-tile bench, handily set beneath a pair of toiletry niches, takes a back seat to vivid blue tiles inset in the adjacent wall. A solid marble top distinguishes the bench from the like-color tiled backdrop.
Wood Walk-In Shower Seating
Repeating materials ties walk-in shower seating into the rest of the bathroom. This wood stool repeats the finish on the wood-paneled ceiling and vanity shelf. The wood's texture and warmth stand out against subway-tiled walls and slate floors.
Practical Shower Seating
With only a small corner shelf as a holding area, this walk-in shower benefits from the addition of a teak bench shower seat. Set near the shower's entry, the bench conveniently holds sponges and towels. It can also serve as a seat for relaxing amidst water streaming from the wall-mount showerhead.
Sleek Walk-In Shower Seat
Fashion an eye-catching seat in your walk-in shower by opting for an unexpected profile accentuated with strategically positioned tiles. Shaped like an ottoman, this shower seat boasts slanted sides emphasized with wide vertical tiles and a band of narrower horizontal tiles. A solid slab of stone creates a seamless top for the seat.
Portable Walk-In Shower Stools
Don't want to commit to a permanent seat? Move sturdy stools or benches into your walk-in shower as convenient catchalls for shower necessities and as seats that can be positioned beneath a showerhead's spray. Moisture-resistant materials, such as teak, bamboo, plastic, and resin, will endure through years of showering.
Walk-In Shower Seating Design
Think outside the box when including a seat in your walk-in shower. This walk-in shower's glass-top knee wall curves outward to provide space inside the shower for a wide marble-clad bench. The partial wall also provides privacy for bench sitters enjoying water cascading from the showerhead mounted on the opposite wall.
Shower Window Seat
Add a seat beneath a window so you can enjoy natural light, views, and, in this case, comfortable proximity to handheld sprays. This high-style walk-in shower houses a tiled window alcove that boasts a marble-capped seat. The material ties in with black accent tiles that pop on shower walls and floors.
Two-Person Shower Seat
When you're opting for dual showerheads installed on opposing walls, center your shower seat on the connecting wall. This teak shower bench tucks beneath windows and holds towels, sponges, and toiletries. Equidistant between the two showerheads, the seating and storage area is accessible to both sides.
Floating Walk-In Shower Seat
Instead of installing a weighty shower bench in your walk-in shower, opt for a sleek floating seat that doesn't clutter up the interior. This design idea works particularly well for small walk-in showers. Appearing to seamlessly jut out from the rear shower wall, this thick marble ledge sits beneath a toiletry niche that mirrors the shower seat's horizontal silhouette.
Shower Seating Tile
Utilize walk-in shower seat ideas that enhance your bathroom's soothing qualities. This shower exudes calm thanks to its monochromatic palette, where no contrasting surface sounds a jarring note. Just one type of tile outfits the shower seat, walls, and floors to compose a restful design.
Walk-In Shower Seat Sizing
Think about how much space you need for seating as well as sponges, shampoos, and lotions. Seats in walk-in showers should be at least 12 inches deep and 14 inches high. This ledge-like seat, fashioned from the same marble used on the shower walls, provides handy seating without taking up too much visual or physical space in the walk-in shower.
Simple Shower Seat Design
A built-in shower bench is generally a custom-built box protected with waterproof membrane, backer board, and tile or other decorative surface. In this walk-in shower, the seat is situated on the back wall so bathers benefit from showerheads mounted at each end of the shower. The shower seat's face is clad in extra-long subway tiles that highlight the black marble seat and complement patterned floor tiles.
Tiled Walk-In Shower Bench
Create a fashionable seat that draws the eye inside your walk-in shower. This shower's interior boasts a striking mix of square and mosaic tiles that repeats down the face of the built-in bench, conveniently situated below a pair of toiletry niches. A solid slab of marble overhangs the bench base to emphasize the seat.
Shower Seat Location
Situate a shower seat across from at least one showerhead so you can sit and enjoy the spray. This walk-in shower design places a small built-in seat in a corner opposite the main showerhead and next to a handheld spray. Teal tiles meld the custom-fitted seat with the shower's shimmering walls.
Corner Shower Seat
Look to a walk-in shower corner for a spot to place a shower seat. Though its form is tiny, this corner bench provides a good deal of utility in a midsize walk-in shower. Adding a white seat to the gray-tiled base helps the bench show up against walls gray-tile walls. The contrasting seat also ties the bench to the mosaic-tile niches and river-rock-tile floor.
Convenient Walk-In Shower Seat
When adding a seat to your walk-in shower, position it within arm's reach of shower controls and handheld sprays so you can manage showering systems while sitting. In this walk-in shower, operations are grouped on one wall so they can be accessed by bathers lounging on the bench. The curved design deepens in the corner to supply a spacious seat.