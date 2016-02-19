20 Stunning Walk-In Shower Ideas for Small Bathrooms
Doorless Walk-In Shower Design
Forego the door to make a small walk-in shower feel even more spacious. A fixed glass panel separates this shower from the rest of the small bathroom. The door design features an opening that allows users to come and go freely. To waterproof the shower stall, cover the surfaces with tile, then mount the showerhead and controls on the wall opposite the opening to limit splashing.
Curtained Walk-In Shower
Finish a walk-in shower in simple, budget-friendly fashion with curtain panels instead of glass doors. This small walk-in shower design takes advantage of a wooden support beam for mounting curtain rods across the two open sides. A slightly raised step around the shower pan keeps water contained.
Walk-In Shower and Sink Design
Furnish your small bathroom with a wall-mounted or pedestal sink to open up space for a walk-in shower. In this bathroom, a tiled partial wall separates the small walk-in shower from the sink area. Choosing a mounted sink instead of a full vanity allowed space for a garbage can and small storage stool that can tuck behind the sink, as well as towel hooks just outside the shower door.
Walk-In Shower Design for Small Bathrooms
Consider other amenities when making space for a walk-in shower in a small bathroom. Dressed with a simple glass door, this walk-in shower provides a solid wall for showcasing a double vanity. A narrow glass panel on the wall adjacent to the door helps carry light from nearby windows into the shower's interior, while a cutout on the door allows steam to escape.
Walk-In Shower Window
Position your walk-in shower near a window or beneath a skylight so you can bask in sunbeams or gaze upon twinkling stars. This walk-in shower boasts a clerestory window and a glass door that allow natural light to flow in and out of the shower. Thanks to its placement, the shower becomes a separate room that doesn't clutter up the small bathroom's sightlines or impede traffic flow.
Walk-In Shower Under Eaves
Design a walk-in shower that takes advantage of your small bathroom's architectural oddities. Tucking a shower beneath an eave allowed these homeowners to fit a walk-in shower in their small bathroom. Maximizing this tight space made room for a separate toilet compartment, a luxury usually reserved for larger bathrooms.
Space-Savvy Walk-In Shower
Expand a small bathroom's utility by designing a walk-in shower that provides a solid wall or walls for placing vanities or tubs. Seemingly an extension of the bathroom's shiplap-clad walls, this knee wall accommodates a shallow vanity with a mirrored door. White painted walls, the walk-in shower's glass enclosure and tiled walls, and reflective surfaces encourage light to move around the space, causing the small bathroom to appear roomier.
Bright Walk-In Shower
Walls painted white or a light color make a room feel larger. Create the illusion of space in your small bathroom design by choosing intentional paint and tile colors. If all-white tiles in walk-in shower designs look too sterile for you, consider marble tile or add tiles with accent colors within shower niches.
Tile Walk-In Shower Ideas
A glass shower wall is a great way to make a small bathroom feel large. This bathroom takes it a step further by continuing a black and white striped tile pattern from the walls into the shower. This technique eliminates the shower/bathroom barrier to make it feel like one big space.
Small Walk-In Shower Design
Yes, even a smaller bathroom can have a separate tub and shower. Utilizing a tight corner, this small walk-in shower made room for a petite stand-alone tub. The blue tile on the shower floor and recessed shelf bring a touch of color to the white bathroom.
Corner Walk-In Shower
Walk-in shower designs for small bathrooms require careful space planning. Set a walk-in shower into a small bathroom's corner, but expand the showering area by opting for an angled base and glass enclosure that step into the main bath area. This walk-in shower's neo-angled design expanded the shower's square footage, giving the homeowners space for adding a built-in bench.
Beautiful Walk-In Shower Design
Even the smallest bathroom designs with a shower can accommodate big style. Though diminutive in size, this walk-in shower makes an impact thanks to its marble door frame and tiled interior, which are highlighted by charcoal walls. Bathroom floor tiles repeat inside the shower to visually link the two areas.
Walk-In Shower Tile
Add a walk-in shower that enhances a small bathroom's usefulness and beauty. This shower stands out in a simply furnished bath, thanks to its distinctively tiled walls and river-rock-tiled floor that are easily seen through a frameless glass shower enclosure. The glass enclosure stair-steps up a marble frame, highlighting the shower bench and a toiletry shelf that aligns with the beaded-board wainscoting's upper trim.
Small Bathroom Walk-In Shower
If showering is your go-to bathing option, forget about adding a tub. Instead, use what would have been the tub wall to create a spacious walk-in shower. Stretching across a bathroom's rear (and shortest wall), this walk-in shower provides plenty of room for pampering without overwhelming the small bathroom. Continuing the bathroom's marble walls and tiled flooring into the shower composes a cohesive scene that creates the perception of a larger space.
Glass Walk-In Shower
Design a walk-in shower that blends into the background. Though this shower's seamless glass enclosure is visible, it fades in importance, thanks to brightly hued wainscoting that wraps the bathroom's lower walls. Without solid walls, the glass walk-in shower appears at one with its surroundings rather than as a separate room.
Walk-In Shower and Tub Ideas
Align bathing and showering stations on a small bathroom's longest wall. By placing the tub against the walk-in shower's knee wall, the homeowners created a compact bathroom arrangement that left the opposite wall open for other fittings. A shared palette of neutral colors and materials furthers the connection between the shower and tub.
Glass Shower Design
Enclose a walk-in shower with a seamless glass enclosure. The transparent barriers take up little visual space and let natural light flow between the bathroom and shower, which in turn makes a small bathroom live larger than its dimensions. This bathroom's neutral tiled walls continue into the walk-in shower to further the space-stretching illusion.
Combined Shower and Tub
When space for a walk-in shower is at a premium, consider placing bathing and showering stations within one enclosure. The homeowners tucked a small soaking tub inside the walk-in shower to maximize a minimal amount of floor space. Advantageously, the two-in-one design keeps splashing water and wet footprints away from commode and vanity areas.
Simple Walk-In Shower Design
Accommodate your getting-ready needs with downsized fixtures that don't take up too much floor space. This handsomely profiled pedestal sink and narrow toiletry ledge stylishly take the place of a more cumbersome vanity. The marble-tiled walls and ceiling elegantly elevate the simply furnished small bathroom.
Creative Small Bathroom Design
Rethink available bathroom space until you are able to fit in every one of your desired amenities. This small bathroom design tucks a bathtub between the windowed wall and a compact walk-in shower; the bath stretches behind the shower to supply a full-out bathing experience. The tub, shower, and vanity share the natural light streaming through the undressed window.