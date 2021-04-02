DIY Eucalyptus Shower Bundles Are the Easiest Way to Upgrade Your Everyday Routine

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A steamy shower can be a refreshing start to your day or a soothing nighttime ritual that helps you wind down before bed. It's an easy way to fit self-care into your everyday routine, and a few tweaks, like stocking your bathroom with fluffy towels or corralling essentials in a pretty bath caddy, can make showers feel even more relaxing. Recently, eucalyptus shower bundles have taken off as a no-fuss way to add a little luxury to your bathroom. According to Etsy's 2021 trend report, searches for eucalyptus shower bundles have jumped 7,466% in the past three months, compared to the same time last year, as people look for ways to achieve spa-like comfort at home.

Eucalyptus gives off a refreshing scent that can help you feel calmer and breathe easier while adding a natural touch to your bathroom. When combined with the steam and heat from your shower, the essential oils in the leafy plant release into the air, delivering a refreshing pine-like fragrance and powerful aromatherapy benefits. Research shows that eucalyptus can help boost your immune system, relieve pain, and reduce inflammation, making it a favorite for those suffering from congestion due to colds or allergies.

eucalyptus shower bundle Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of practicallysensible

Making a eucalyptus shower bundle is easy, but it's not quite as simple as tying a few stems to your showerhead. Just like when arranging flowers, a little prep work helps ensure eucalyptus stems remain fresh and fragrant for as long as possible. Start with a small bundle of eucalyptus branches from your local florist or grocery store floral department. Trader Joe's, for example, sells eucalyptus bouquets for less than $5, and Whole Foods has them for about $9. (For a few more dollars, you can also purchase eucalyptus shower bundles ($17, Etsy) that come tied and ready to hang.) The variety of eucalyptus you choose is up to your personal preferences and what's available at the store, but silver dollar and baby blue eucalyptus work well for bundling. To customize your eucalyptus shower bundle, consider adding lavender, mint, rosemary, lemongrass, or other fragrant stems to create unique scent blends.

How to Make a Eucalyptus Shower Bundle

Follow these steps to create a eucalyptus shower bundle that fills your bathroom with refreshing fragrance. Note that some eucalyptus branches release a sticky sap when handled, so you might want to wear gloves to keep your hands clean or protect your skin from the oils. And be sure to keep eucalyptus away from pets or small kids, as it can be toxic when ingested.

What You Need

Small bouquet of eucalyptus branches

Rolling pin

Pruning shears

Twine

Waterproof self-adhesive hook (optional)

Step 1: Prepare eucalyptus branches.

Before you take the eucalyptus branches out of their packaging, lay the bouquet on a flat surface and gently roll over the stems a few times with a rolling pin. This helps release the oils and ensure a strong scent. Use pruning shears ($13, Amazon) to trim the branches to your desired length. (Varying the stem lengths slightly will create a fuller effect when bundled.) Remove any leaves around the bottom 3-4 inches of stem to leave room for tying.

Step 2: Secure bundle with twine.

Arrange the eucalyptus branches in a loose bundle. Wrap a length of twine ($7, Amazon) around the stems about 2 inches from the bottom. Wind the twine around several times as you work up the stems about 1 inch, then secure with a knot or bow. Thread another length of twine through the strands and tie to create a loop for hanging.

Step 3: Hang in shower.