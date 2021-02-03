6 Best Shower Filters to Save Your Skin and Hair from Hard Water

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The water that runs from your showerhead might not be as clean as you think. In many homes, tap water contains traces of minerals and chemicals like chlorine that can irritate your skin. When you take a shower or bath, these impurities can leave a film on your body, making it more difficult to lather up and rinse clean. Washing up in hard water can also lead to hair that appears dull, brittle, and flat, as well as dry or irritated skin. And in higher concentrations, contaminants in the water supply, including heavy metals like lead, can cause serious health issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Shower filters provide a simple fix that helps remove contaminants and ward off hard water's harmful effects. Much like filters used for drinking water, these devices contain layers of materials that work to sift out chemicals, metals, sediment, and other pollutants as water passes through. Installing a shower filter is easy to do yourself and can be especially beneficial if you live in an area with hard water or if you notice a chlorine smell or other unpleasant odor when the water is running.

Image zoom Credit: Ridofranz/Getty Images

Types of Shower Filters

There are several types of shower filters, including showerheads and inline models. A showerhead filter functions just like a regular showerhead but uses a built-in filtration system to soften water and remove impurities. An inline shower filter screws onto the pipe behind your existing showerhead, so you don't have to swap out the whole fixture. These devices use standard fittings, so most showerheads can screw directly into the filter.

When determining the best shower filter for you, it's important to know what needs to be filtered out of water. Tools like EWG's online tap water database can help you identify contaminants in your local water system, so you can choose a shower filter that's best suited for your needs.

Shower filters that include multiple layers of carbon (usually in the form of activated coconut charcoal) are most effective at removing chlorine, sediment, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and odors in the water. However, high water temperatures might decrease the carbon filter's ability to capture chlorine and other contaminants. Kinetic degradation fluxion (KDF) filters, which are made out of copper and zinc, use a chemical reaction to neutralize impurities like chlorine, bacteria, lead, mercury, iron, and hydrogen sulfide. These filters can also help reduce limescale and mold in your shower, but they tend to cost more. Vitamin C shower filters are also popular and help dechlorinate tap water while adding the nutrient into your shower stream.