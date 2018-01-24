Buffalo check isn't just for flannel shirts. This trendy plaid is making a comeback in every aspect of home design, including textiles, accents, and wall treatments. Though you could opt for a wallpaper buffalo check pattern, the plaid painting technique isn't as difficult as you might think.

There's a secret formula for finding the perfect color combination for your buffalo check. Start by choosing the shade of your dark stripe. For the medium stripe, ask your paint dealer to mix the dark color at 25 percent. For the light stripe, mix a 1:1 ratio of the medium paint color and white paint. Once you have your stripe colors, follow our step-by-step guide for applying the pattern.