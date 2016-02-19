Universal Design Ideas for Bathrooms
What is Universal Design?
Universal design aims to ensure everyone — regardless of age, size, or ability — can safely and effectively use a space.
For your bath, that means creating a place to clean up that is designed to work for as many people as possible. We asked accredited designers with the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) what homeowners can do to embrace the principles of universal design in their own bathrooms.
Invest in Main Level Access
Lots of homes feature a powder room on the main floor, but the principles of universal design require outfitting the main level of your home with a full bathroom. In addition to allowing anyone who enters your home to use the space (many half baths in older homes cannot accommodate a wheelchair or walker), it will also provide a bathroom for family members of any age if they get injured and cannot make it up stairs during recovery.
Expand the Doorway
Most doorways range from 30 to 32 inches wide. A 36-inch-wide doorway makes it easier for people who use wheelchairs and other mobility devices to enter the bathroom. Whether embarking on a major renovation or a smaller upgrade, Kelly recommends widening the doorway and changing to an outward swing, instead of a door that swings inward.
“If someone were to fall or pass out against the door, you can’t reach them in a timely fashion. The majority of falls in a house happen in a bathroom,” says Kelly. Another solution Kelly suggests is a pocket door.
Related: How to Install a Pocket Door
Ensure Adequate Floor Space
You might be surprised how much floor space a bathroom really needs to be accessible. For example, there should be at least 60 inches of open floor space in the room, so that someone in a wheelchair is able to comfortably turn around.
Floor space gets tricky when you consider toilets. “Private water closets are great for privacy, but are difficult to use when assistance is being provided by a walker or another person,” says Scott. Instead, Scott recommends a larger-than-standard space for the toilet area — ideally with a large space to one side and a grab bar on the other. This leaves room for mobility devices or assistance from another person. The extra space might feel weird when it's not needed, but storage furniture can easily fill the space — and easily be removed — when the time comes.
Maximize Lighting
The right mix of lighting ensures safety in the bathroom. Lighting helps with everyday tasks — making it easier to apply makeup, see razors in a drawer, or notice the difference between shampoo and conditioner — and identifying potential safety hazards like a bunched rug or water pooled on the floor. There should be ambient lighting illuminating the room overall, including the entry and shower or tub areas, as well as task lighting at key functional areas, such as at the mirror and in the shower.
Related: 12 Vanity Lighting Ideas for a Beautifully Lit Bathroom
Universal design is finding new and beneficial uses for lighting, too. “Installing lighting in the recessed toe-kick of cabinetry can be great for middle-of-the-night trips to the bathroom. Toe-kick lighting with a dimmer makes a nice low-light to illuminate the path for safety without affecting melatonin levels so you can get back to sleep faster,” says Scott.
Get a Grip with Flooring
Outfit your bathroom with slip-resistant flooring for added safety. Small mosaic-tile flooring has many grout lines, which provide good traction. Larger tiles with a bit of texture can also be a good choice. Kaestner suggests looking into slip-resistant commercial flooring that can be installed in a residential setting. Just be sure tiles are installed evenly to get a smooth surface that is free from trip hazards and easy for mobility devices to navigate.
Related: Here's Exactly How to Clean Your Tile Floors (No Matter the Material)
Also, avoid flimsy rugs that are not secured in place, as they are a trip hazard and difficult to navigate with a walker or wheelchair.
Add Cabinet Hardware
Increase accessibility of closed storage by adding hardware to linen closets, vanity doors and drawers. “Decorative handles help with assisting individuals who lack dexterity in their hands, and provide easier access to bathroom cabinetry,” says Kaestner. D-shape drawer and door pulls, with a large space for fingers to fit between the hardware and the cabinet, work well for many users.
Install a Taller Toilet
Standard toilet seats are 14 to 15 inches off the ground. “Chair-height toilets are today’s industry standard. Most fall in the ADA-compliance category of 17 to 19 inches from the floor to the rim of the toilet, including the seat,” says Sara Scott, Certified Kitchen Designer (CKD) and Universal Design-Certified Professional (UDCP), Principal Designer at Tailored Designs, LLC. Also called comfort-height toilets, these taller models require less bending and pressure on the knees, and they are easier to use for someone transitioning from a wheelchair.
Opt for a Floating Vanity
Floating vanities come in a variety of configurations, from a storage-packed set of cabinets to a simple countertop with sink. Pairing this design flexibility with installation adaptability means floating vanities are a big success for universal design. A wall-mount vanity can be installed at the right height for any user, including accommodating plenty of space underneath for a wheelchair to slide under or to fit a bench to provide additional support.
Related: 17 Bathroom Makeup Vanity Ideas to Help You Get Ready Each Morning
Select a Single-Lever Faucet
Universal design recommends faucets should be able to be used with only one hand and without requiring a lot of twisting. A single-handle faucet — with a lever handle rather than a knob or cross-style handle — allows the user to turn water off and on with an open palm or a closed fist. Similarly, a single-lever shower control is easier for most users.
For both faucets and shower controls, hot and cold should be clearly identified with red and blue indicators.
Recess Storage
“Niches provide a non-intrusive avenue for key storage in certain areas like within a shower stall, near the toilet, or on the wall above a vanity,” says Michael Kaestner, Certified Living in Place Professional (CLIPP) and owner of Kaestner Designs. Unlike wall-mounted shelving, recessed storage niches don't jut out into the space, reducing the likelihood that someone will bump into them or try to grab onto them for stability. The NKBA recommends storing frequently-used items 15 to 48 inches above the floor for best accessibility.
Related: How to Build a Recessed Wall Shelf
Incorporate Grab Bars
Boost safety by installing grab bars near the toilet and in the shower and bathtub, so that people have something stable to grab onto when using the space.
Although grab bars are more stylish than ever, they are not decorative fixtures — they need proper reinforcement to do their job. “If you are remodeling and don’t want to add grab bars now, it is good to go ahead and add wood blocking behind the tile so if/when you are ready to add them, the wall is ready to accept the grab bars securely,” says Scott.
Convert to a Curbless Shower
When it comes to bathing, zero-threshold showers are the most accessible design. Unlike a tub/shower combo or a traditional shower stall, a curbless shower has no raised threshold that needs to be crossed. “Whether you are entering on your feet, with a walker, or by wheelchair, the absence of a curb for a shower is a win-win scenario,” says Kaestner. “They eliminate the tripping hazard by removing the curb and replacing it with a sloped shower floor and enhanced drain.” This floor treatment means it’s not a simple swap from traditional to curbless shower — additional costs and preparation when installing are in the cards.
Related: 8 Crucial Tips for Hiring the Right Contractor for Your Remodel
Attach a Shower Bench
A shower bench provides support while bathing. Kaestner recommends built-in or fold-down seats. “We should avoid anything in a shower that could move and possibly increase the likelihood of creating a slip-and-fall scenario,” says Kaestner.
Include a Handheld Shower
Great as an addition to a traditional shower head, or simply on their own, handheld showers offer the most flexibility for users. Installed with a vertical shower bar, they can be positioned at varying heights. “They can be used as a normal shower head positioned high for a full-body shower, or lower at shoulder height, to take a body shower and not wash your hair,” says Scott.
Removed from the bar, a handheld shower can target (or avoid) specific areas of the body. Handheld shower heads also more-conveniently clean children and pets, and they’re even handy for cleaning the shower itself.
Switch Towel Bars for Hooks
Robe and towel hooks require less space on the wall than a traditional towel bar, so you can aim to install them in more convenient locations. Hooks close to the shower and sink won’t leave you grasping at air when you need a towel — especially if installed at the right height. “Consider the height of the hooks off the floor based on the user. Hooks around 48 inches off the floor can be great for kids or anyone that has limited shoulder mobility,” says Scott.