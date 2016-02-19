Universal Design Ideas for Bathrooms

You might be surprised how much floor space a bathroom really needs to be accessible. For example, there should be at least 60 inches of open floor space in the room, so that someone in a wheelchair is able to comfortably turn around.

Floor space gets tricky when you consider toilets. “Private water closets are great for privacy, but are difficult to use when assistance is being provided by a walker or another person,” says Scott. Instead, Scott recommends a larger-than-standard space for the toilet area — ideally with a large space to one side and a grab bar on the other. This leaves room for mobility devices or assistance from another person. The extra space might feel weird when it's not needed, but storage furniture can easily fill the space — and easily be removed — when the time comes.