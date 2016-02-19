Maximize Light in a Bathroom

Pedestal sinks are admired for their style and forgiven for their lack of storage space. The one in the bath prompted a wall of storage that rivals any vanity-bound sink. Glass-front cabinets flank the sink. Each features a narrow section that angles toward the wall, avoiding a squared-off look and adding inches of open shelving within reach of the sink. The half-wall that houses the plumbing is topped with a narrow ledge for additional display space.