Maximize Light in a Bathroom
Handy Towel Holders
Limited wall space led to some ingenious solutions in this master bath. A chrome rod mounted to the vanity front keeps towels handy, as does a hook on the glass wall just outside the shower door. Other storage includes a bench-height ledge in the shower for toiletries and vanity drawers equipped with electrical outlets so appliances can be easily operated but tucked away after use.
Two Views
Mirrors that are shorter than those typically used above a vanity make it possible to preserve the high original windows in this bath. Sized to fit the bare space between the window frame and the backsplash, each mirror is mounted with hinges that position it at the ideal angle for grooming.
No Interruptions, Please
Streamlining surfaces made this modest bath seem large. In place of a shelf mounted to the wall, a long niche cut into the tiled wall makes a handy but out-of-the-way ledge above the sink. A row of mirrored medicine cabinets recessed into the wall offers ample storage that doesn't steal space from the room. Even the floor seems more expansive as a result of a wall-hung sink.
Pedestal Style
Pedestal sinks are admired for their style and forgiven for their lack of storage space. The one in the bath prompted a wall of storage that rivals any vanity-bound sink. Glass-front cabinets flank the sink. Each features a narrow section that angles toward the wall, avoiding a squared-off look and adding inches of open shelving within reach of the sink. The half-wall that houses the plumbing is topped with a narrow ledge for additional display space.
Compact Corner
An L-shape cabinetry design makes the most of a corner in this master bath. The vanity adjoins a storage unit that has armoire appeal. Keeping one side of the upper cabinetry open provides display space for decorative accessories. It also avoids the inconvenience of a cabinet door swinging across the sit-down vanity's top and against the wall mirror.
Separate but Equal
This symmetrical layout not only puts the tub in the spotlight, but it also eliminates elbow-knocking at the vanities and offers an appealing combination of privacy and openness. Half-walls flanking the tub are just tall enough to give the vanities a sense of seclusion, while the open area above the dividers invites light from the arched window. A bonus: The half-walls create ledges for display.
Light-Loving Shutters
A porch outside the window made privacy a priority in this bath. To gain the benefits of natural light, wood shutters were fit with white opaque-glass panels instead of traditional louvers. Window swags made from terry-cloth toweling swags are trimmed with black, for a treatment that softens the window frame while allowing the shutters to work freely.
Faux French Door
Does your bath have an uninteresting door? Use it to bring in more light or reflect a window view. This project enhances an interior door with an intriguing treatment using a mirror. Get full project instructions using the link below.
A Bathroom Washed in White
An all-white color palette is at once crisp and soft with drapings of frothy sheers on the window and table to add a touch of personality and style. The pedestal sink has a small footprint which serves to open up the look and feel of the space, making it seem light and airy.
Through the Looking Glass
This space was ideal for the vanity, yet a traditional window wouldn't have offered the necessary privacy. In its place waffle-pattern glass blocks were installed to fill the old window's space. A framed mirror hangs from screw eyes in the top of the window frame to make the vanity entirely practical.