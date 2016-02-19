17 Money-Saving Tips to Stretch Your Small Bathroom Budget

Although fancy finishes and embellishments on faucets or fixtures might seem like a great place to add personality, they can take a surprising bite out of your budget. These types of fixtures are more expensive than your standard selection. In addition, less common colors, shapes, and trimming can be harder to pair with existing fixtures, meaning you might feel compelled to purchase new coordinating pieces, too. Stick with the basics and you’ll have an easier time putting together a look that flows across the room and spend less of your budget doing it.