Swap Toilet Paper for These Easy-to-Install Bidet Attachments

You might recognize bidets as that unfamiliar bathroom fixture you had to navigate once on a trip abroad. Already popular in restrooms around the world, bidets are now making their way into American households, too. In the past month, in particular, Google searches for "bidet" spiked 80% as toilet paper becomes increasingly hard to find. These special plumbing fixtures offer a solution, using a targeted stream of water to clean your backside after you go, reducing the need to wipe with toilet paper. In the United States, you can now find bidet seats and hand-sprayers that attach to your water supply to turn a traditional toilet into a bidet.

With no need for toilet paper, bidets can make your trip to the bathroom a more pleasant experience. "We believe washing with water provides a far higher level of hygiene that you cannot get with wiping alone," says Daniel Lalley, communications director for Brondell, a bidet manufacturer.

But the benefits go beyond hygiene. Bidets also cut down toilet paper consumption, which is good for your wallet and the environment. With a basic bidet, you'll still need to use a small amount of toilet paper to dry off after use, but others include a warm air dryer feature that eliminates the need to wipe altogether.

Bidets come with a wide variety of features, but the key difference is between mechanical and electrical types. Usually the less expensive option, mechanical bidets use water pressure to create a stream at the temperature of your plumbing. Electrical bidets offer a more customized experience with additional functions such as instant water heating, water pressure controls, and heated seats.

If you're ready to trade your traditional bathroom experience for a toilet-paper-free alternative, check out our picks for the best bidet options, including seats and attachments.