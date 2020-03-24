Swap Toilet Paper for These Easy-to-Install Bidet Attachments
You might recognize bidets as that unfamiliar bathroom fixture you had to navigate once on a trip abroad. Already popular in restrooms around the world, bidets are now making their way into American households, too. In the past month, in particular, Google searches for "bidet" spiked 80% as toilet paper becomes increasingly hard to find. These special plumbing fixtures offer a solution, using a targeted stream of water to clean your backside after you go, reducing the need to wipe with toilet paper. In the United States, you can now find bidet seats and hand-sprayers that attach to your water supply to turn a traditional toilet into a bidet.
With no need for toilet paper, bidets can make your trip to the bathroom a more pleasant experience. "We believe washing with water provides a far higher level of hygiene that you cannot get with wiping alone," says Daniel Lalley, communications director for Brondell, a bidet manufacturer.
But the benefits go beyond hygiene. Bidets also cut down toilet paper consumption, which is good for your wallet and the environment. With a basic bidet, you'll still need to use a small amount of toilet paper to dry off after use, but others include a warm air dryer feature that eliminates the need to wipe altogether.
Bidets come with a wide variety of features, but the key difference is between mechanical and electrical types. Usually the less expensive option, mechanical bidets use water pressure to create a stream at the temperature of your plumbing. Electrical bidets offer a more customized experience with additional functions such as instant water heating, water pressure controls, and heated seats.
If you're ready to trade your traditional bathroom experience for a toilet-paper-free alternative, check out our picks for the best bidet options, including seats and attachments.
Best Bidet Attachment
A bestseller at The Home Depot, this mechanical bidet attachment offers adjustable controls so you can get the water pressure and temperature just right. It connects to your home's cold and hot water supply lines, so there's no need for electricity or batteries. The retractable spray nozzle can be positioned in three angled settings for your comfort. Compatible with all two-piece toilets and some one-piece fixtures, this bidet attachment includes all the components you need for DIY installation, which should take about 20 minutes.
Best Budget-Friendly Bidet
With no electricity or batteries required, this affordable bidet system offers simple installation and easy-to-use controls. It connects directly to your home's water supply, and a single dial on the side controls the water pressure. Although the water is not heated, several reviewers affirm that it's not an issue: "The cold water is not uncomfortable in any way. If anything, it's refreshing."
Best Luxury Bidet
Give your bathroom all the luxury of a spa with this electric bidet seat. You can choose between five adjustable temperature and pressure controls for front and rear washing, including an oscillating or pulsing stream option. A heated seat, instant water heating, and a warm air dryer ensure comfort, while an air deodorizer reduces unpleasant smells with an ionized carbon filter. The remote control, which is illuminated for nighttime use, can be handheld or mounted to the wall.
Best Metal Bidet Attachment
Transform almost any style of toilet (including one- and two-piece, round, and elongated models) into a bidet with this chrome bidet attachment. A simple knob controls the water pressure and temperature, and the adjustable spray wand can be positioned as needed for front or rear washing. This non-electric bidet system comes with cold water connections only, but you can install an optional hot water kit (not included) to add warm water washing.
Best Multi-Functional Bidet Seat
This electric bidet seat offers the ultimate comfort with features including a heated seat, a warm air dryer, front and rear wash cycles, and controls for the water pressure and temperature. It includes a tank reservoir for heated water on demand, and the hydraulic seat and lid helps limit your contact with germs. Plus, setup is simple: One reviewer says the installation took "under 30 minutes with no experience."
