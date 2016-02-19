Modern Master Bathroom Makeover

February 19, 2016
Sleek surfaces and contemporary finishes give these busy parents a stunning master bath retreat.
Sleek Finishes

The flat panel vanity is wrapped with durable solid-surfacing to create a waterfall effect. The doors were designed to look like drawers to make the piece look more like a dresser than a typical bathroom vanity.

Contemporary Lines

A roomy vessel sink works with contemporary wall-mount hardware in polished chrome. Behind the mirror is a medicine cabinet for additional storage.

Clear View

Glass from floor to ceiling encloses the marble lined shower, allowing the eye to continue from one end of the room to the other.

Details Matter

Adding to the classic and glamorous styling in the rest of the bath, a drum-style shade on the ceiling light is accented with a glass finial.

Added Amenities

The square showerhead repeats the shape of the 12x12-inch marble tiles in the shower. A rain showerhead, built-in speakers and a handheld wand showerhead add even more luxury.

Just a Little Bit

Marble mosaic tiles back built-in niches in the shower. Following the theme of the rest of the room: a little glam goes a long way.

Relief with White

The deep tub is topped with the same solid-surfacing as the vanity. By using all-white on top of the tub, eyes get relief from the gray graining in the marble throughout the room.

Fancy Floor

On the floor, inset limestone tiles laidin a ruglike pattern add interest to the floor near the tub. Radiant heat warms the new marble-tile flooring.

