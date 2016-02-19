Modern Master Bathroom Makeover
Sleek Finishes
The flat panel vanity is wrapped with durable solid-surfacing to create a waterfall effect. The doors were designed to look like drawers to make the piece look more like a dresser than a typical bathroom vanity.
Contemporary Lines
A roomy vessel sink works with contemporary wall-mount hardware in polished chrome. Behind the mirror is a medicine cabinet for additional storage.
Clear View
Glass from floor to ceiling encloses the marble lined shower, allowing the eye to continue from one end of the room to the other.
Details Matter
Adding to the classic and glamorous styling in the rest of the bath, a drum-style shade on the ceiling light is accented with a glass finial.
Added Amenities
The square showerhead repeats the shape of the 12x12-inch marble tiles in the shower. A rain showerhead, built-in speakers and a handheld wand showerhead add even more luxury.
Just a Little Bit
Marble mosaic tiles back built-in niches in the shower. Following the theme of the rest of the room: a little glam goes a long way.
Relief with White
The deep tub is topped with the same solid-surfacing as the vanity. By using all-white on top of the tub, eyes get relief from the gray graining in the marble throughout the room.
Fancy Floor
On the floor, inset limestone tiles laidin a ruglike pattern add interest to the floor near the tub. Radiant heat warms the new marble-tile flooring.