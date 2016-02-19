Chic grass-cloth wallpaper, the starting point for this makeover, lightened up the room significantly. After, the rest of the room followed suit. The solution to the vanity dilemma was to install an open unit, which keeps the room feeling spacious. Calacatta gold marble was the splurge in this $6,600 makeover; it keeps with the bathroom's sophisticated aura. The black-vein stone stretches across the floor and partially up the wall behind the vanity for a cohesive look.