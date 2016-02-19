A Beautiful Bathroom Makeover for $200

See how these homeowners transformed a drab bath into something beautiful for just $200.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Before: Drab and Lifeless

Instead of completely gutting this dreary bathroom, the homeowner decided to repurpose and salvage all that she could which led to a budget savvy bathroom makeover. Repainting the vanity turquoise and adding little pops of color was the main plan for the bathroom transformation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

After: Delightful Details

Design is all in the details, and this remodeled bathroom has plenty of unique and smart details. With a little paint and some repurposing, a complete bathroom makeover is easier than you might think. With painter's tape, these homeowners added a creamy taupe stripe around the room to add interest to blank walls.

3 of 7

Simple Alterations

New paint and hardware was all the old vanity needed to give it new life. Ceramic tiles are secured to the large vanity mirror with building-materials adhesive to create an expensive look for less. It took just 30 minutes and $25 to create this customized mirror.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Specific Space

Adding chair rail defines the dark stripe and creates a towel drying station. Simple hooks give the towels a proper storage spot right above the tub.

5 of 7

A Little Glamour

A $10 chandelier found on eBay was brought back to life with leftover paint from the vanity. The fixture brings much-needed sparkle and shine to the room.

 

DIY Tip: While repainting the piece, the homeowner covered the crystals in aluminum foil to keep them safe from paint.

6 of 7

Save Instead of Splurge

A bench found at a secondhand store is a drop zone for bathing essentials and can be pulled up to the vanity for a comfy spot to sit. When the most expensive feature of the bathroom redo was $75 for hardware, it's no surprise that a $200 makeover is indeed possible.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Don't Miss: Another Beautiful Budget Makeover

These homeowners built a double vanity and scored some great deals to make this rustic chic makeover happen.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com