A Beautiful Bathroom Makeover for $200
Before: Drab and Lifeless
Instead of completely gutting this dreary bathroom, the homeowner decided to repurpose and salvage all that she could which led to a budget savvy bathroom makeover. Repainting the vanity turquoise and adding little pops of color was the main plan for the bathroom transformation.
After: Delightful Details
Design is all in the details, and this remodeled bathroom has plenty of unique and smart details. With a little paint and some repurposing, a complete bathroom makeover is easier than you might think. With painter's tape, these homeowners added a creamy taupe stripe around the room to add interest to blank walls.
Simple Alterations
New paint and hardware was all the old vanity needed to give it new life. Ceramic tiles are secured to the large vanity mirror with building-materials adhesive to create an expensive look for less. It took just 30 minutes and $25 to create this customized mirror.
Specific Space
Adding chair rail defines the dark stripe and creates a towel drying station. Simple hooks give the towels a proper storage spot right above the tub.
A Little Glamour
A $10 chandelier found on eBay was brought back to life with leftover paint from the vanity. The fixture brings much-needed sparkle and shine to the room.
DIY Tip: While repainting the piece, the homeowner covered the crystals in aluminum foil to keep them safe from paint.
Save Instead of Splurge
A bench found at a secondhand store is a drop zone for bathing essentials and can be pulled up to the vanity for a comfy spot to sit. When the most expensive feature of the bathroom redo was $75 for hardware, it's no surprise that a $200 makeover is indeed possible.
Don't Miss: Another Beautiful Budget Makeover
These homeowners built a double vanity and scored some great deals to make this rustic chic makeover happen.