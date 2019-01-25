Bathroom Makeovers

Find inspiring ideas for beautiful bathroom makeovers. See amazing before-and-after photos from our best bath renovations and get tips on how to complete your bathroom remodel on time and on budget. Browse our favorite bathroom makeovers that take real-life bathrooms and transform them into beautiful spaces. Our budget bathrooms are studies in smart spending.

Modern Meets Eclectic in This Amazing Bath Remodel

A quick tour through this contemporary makeover shows that innovative design and budget-friendly planning are all you need to bring new life to a dated bath.
Pretty Powder Room Makeovers to Inspire Your Next Remodel

Powder rooms can be tricky to style. They're so small and easy to overlook. But with the right tools and inspiration, even the ugliest powder room can transform into a stunning space. See how these homeowners did it—and steal some of their powder room designs for your own home.
Stunning DIY Farmhouse Bath Makeover

A historic home doesn't have to sacrifice contemporary style. One homeowner used creative, DIY solutions to renew her vintage farmhouse bath and bring it into the modern age.
Dated Master Bathroom Turned Masterpiece

Form marries function with this beautifully designed master bath. Smart space planning and rustic-modern details transform the dated washroom into a work of art.
Upgrade Your Bathroom Cabinets with New Knobs and Pulls

Give bathroom cabinets a facelift and spruce up your space with these notable knobs and pulls.
6 Ways to Create a Cook's Kitchen Without Remodeling

Cook like the pros without ever firing up a restaurant-caliber range or tearing out countertops. These easy changes will make your kitchen more efficient, organized, and chef-worthy.
You Won't Believe How Little This Bath Remodel Cost

A wall once divided this master bathroom into two awkward areas. But with a clever reconfiguration and plenty of DIY handiwork, the homeowners transformed the space into a sophisticated and serene retreat on a budget.
A Midcentury Modern Makeover

Warmed with furniture and collectibles from the 1950s, this contemporary kitchen becomes a stylish work space filled with wow-worthy amenities.
The Modern Makeover for a 90s Kitchen

Kitchen Makeover: Coastal Classic Meets Contemporary Character

Elegant Master Bath Makeover

Low-Cost Bathroom Updates That Won't Drain Your Savings

New Kitchens with Fresh Ideas

Whether you're looking to create a dedicated command station or coat cabinets with a splash of color, these four new kitchens provide inspiration with their smart and chic designs.

Tiny Guest Bath Makeover Packed with Style

How Much Glam Can You Pack Into a 35-Square-Foot Bathroom?

Small Kitchen Before-and-Afters

Before-and-After: Bathroom Renovations

DIY Bathroom Remodeling Tales

A Coastal-Inspired Guest Bathroom

Bathroom Tile Design

A 72-Square-Foot Bathroom Gets a Fresh Look

A Beautiful Bathroom Makeover for $200

How to Stretch a Small Bathroom Budget

Vintage-Charm Bathroom Makeover

Small-Kitchen Makeover with Paint

Seriously Playful Cottage Kitchen

Industrial Meets Rustic in This Kitchen

Create a Kitchen for Entertaining

This $800 Basic-Builder Bath Makeover is All in the Details

Must-See Vanity Makeovers

An Ocean-Inspired Kitchen Makeover

How to Convert a Tub to a Shower

Add Storage with Bathroom Wall Cabinets

Most Common Bathroom Updates: DIY or Call a Pro?

Bathtub Refinishing: Is It Worth It?

22 Bathroom Remodeling Ideas

