Bathroom Remodeling Ideas

Is your home in need of a bathroom remodel? Give your bathroom design a boost with a little planning and our inspirational bathroom remodel ideas. Whether you're looking for bathroom remodeling ideas or bathroom pictures to help you update your old one, start with these inspiring ideas for master bathrooms, guest bathrooms, and powder rooms.

Most Recent

How to Install Subway Tile in a Bathroom

How to Install Subway Tile in a Bathroom

Glam up an otherwise ordinary wall with subway tile. Installing it is quick, cost-effective, and easy to do yourself.
Read More
You Won't Believe This $500 Small-Bathroom Makeover

You Won't Believe This $500 Small-Bathroom Makeover

These homeowners took a cramped bathroom from blah to beautiful with just $500. See how they managed to stick to a budget while accomplishing a refreshed look.
Read More
Modern Meets Eclectic in This Amazing Bath Remodel

Modern Meets Eclectic in This Amazing Bath Remodel

A quick tour through this contemporary makeover shows that innovative design and budget-friendly planning are all you need to bring new life to a dated bath.
Read More
Pretty Powder Room Makeovers to Inspire Your Next Remodel

Pretty Powder Room Makeovers to Inspire Your Next Remodel

Powder rooms can be tricky to style. They're so small and easy to overlook. But with the right tools and inspiration, even the ugliest powder room can transform into a stunning space. See how these homeowners did it—and steal some of their powder room designs for your own home.
Read More
Stunning DIY Farmhouse Bath Makeover

Stunning DIY Farmhouse Bath Makeover

A historic home doesn't have to sacrifice contemporary style. One homeowner used creative, DIY solutions to renew her vintage farmhouse bath and bring it into the modern age.
Read More
Dated Master Bathroom Turned Masterpiece

Dated Master Bathroom Turned Masterpiece

Form marries function with this beautifully designed master bath. Smart space planning and rustic-modern details transform the dated washroom into a work of art.
Read More

More Bathroom Remodeling Ideas

Upgrade Your Bathroom Cabinets with New Knobs and Pulls

Upgrade Your Bathroom Cabinets with New Knobs and Pulls

Give bathroom cabinets a facelift and spruce up your space with these notable knobs and pulls.
Read More
How to Install a Bathroom Vanity Sink

How to Install a Bathroom Vanity Sink

Installing a bathroom sink in a vanity is a relatively easy DIY project you can tackle in just a few hours. Follow these step-by-step instructions to give your bathroom a new look.
Read More
6 DIY Ideas to Upgrade Your Ugly Bathroom

6 DIY Ideas to Upgrade Your Ugly Bathroom

Read More
Bathroom Countertop Ideas

Bathroom Countertop Ideas

Read More
Done-in-a-Weekend Bathroom Refreshes

Done-in-a-Weekend Bathroom Refreshes

Read More
You Won't Believe How Little This Bath Remodel Cost

You Won't Believe How Little This Bath Remodel Cost

Read More

Kitchen Makeover: Coastal Classic Meets Contemporary Character

This coastal-inspired kitchen design delicately blends classic and contemporary styles, creating a setting where every day feels like a vacation.

All Bathroom Remodeling Ideas

How to Tile a Shower Enclosure or Tub Surround

How to Tile a Shower Enclosure or Tub Surround

Read More
How to Paint a Buffalo Check Pattern

How to Paint a Buffalo Check Pattern

Kind of easy
Read More
Our Favorite Bathroom Upgrades

Our Favorite Bathroom Upgrades

Read More
Modern Master Bathroom Makeover

Modern Master Bathroom Makeover

Read More
Must-See Luxury Bathrooms

Must-See Luxury Bathrooms

Read More
Dramatic Bathroom Architecture

Dramatic Bathroom Architecture

Read More
Tiny Guest Bath Makeover Packed with Style

Tiny Guest Bath Makeover Packed with Style

Read More
Bathroom Design Details You Can't Ignore

Bathroom Design Details You Can't Ignore

Read More
Doorless Showers Like You've Never Seen

Doorless Showers Like You've Never Seen

Read More
How Much Glam Can You Pack Into a 35-Square-Foot Bathroom?

How Much Glam Can You Pack Into a 35-Square-Foot Bathroom?

Read More
Master Bathroom Design Ideas

Master Bathroom Design Ideas

Read More
Our Best Ideas for a Bathroom Backsplash

Our Best Ideas for a Bathroom Backsplash

Read More
Easy DIY Bathroom Projects

Easy DIY Bathroom Projects

Read More
Before-and-After: Bathroom Renovations

Before-and-After: Bathroom Renovations

Read More
DIY Bathroom Remodeling Tales

DIY Bathroom Remodeling Tales

Read More
A Coastal-Inspired Guest Bathroom

A Coastal-Inspired Guest Bathroom

Read More
Bathroom Tile Design

Bathroom Tile Design

Read More
Bathroom Design Ideas: Add Seating

Bathroom Design Ideas: Add Seating

Read More
A Beautiful Bathroom Makeover for $200

A Beautiful Bathroom Makeover for $200

Read More
How to Stretch a Small Bathroom Budget

How to Stretch a Small Bathroom Budget

Read More
Vintage-Charm Bathroom Makeover

Vintage-Charm Bathroom Makeover

Read More
Spruce Up Your Guest Bath

Spruce Up Your Guest Bath

Read More
Beautiful Bath Trends to Try

Beautiful Bath Trends to Try

Read More
This $800 Basic-Builder Bath Makeover is All in the Details

This $800 Basic-Builder Bath Makeover is All in the Details

Read More
5-Minute Fixes for a More Beautiful Bath

5-Minute Fixes for a More Beautiful Bath

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com