Bathroom Remodeling Ideas

How to Install Subway Tile in a Bathroom
Glam up an otherwise ordinary wall with subway tile. Installing it is quick, cost-effective, and easy to do yourself.Read More
You Won't Believe This $500 Small-Bathroom Makeover
These homeowners took a cramped bathroom from blah to beautiful with just $500. See how they managed to stick to a budget while accomplishing a refreshed look.Read More
Modern Meets Eclectic in This Amazing Bath Remodel
A quick tour through this contemporary makeover shows that innovative design and budget-friendly planning are all you need to bring new life to a dated bath.Read More
Pretty Powder Room Makeovers to Inspire Your Next Remodel
Powder rooms can be tricky to style. They're so small and easy to overlook. But with the right tools and inspiration, even the ugliest powder room can transform into a stunning space. See how these homeowners did it—and steal some of their powder room designs for your own home.Read More
Stunning DIY Farmhouse Bath Makeover
A historic home doesn't have to sacrifice contemporary style. One homeowner used creative, DIY solutions to renew her vintage farmhouse bath and bring it into the modern age.Read More
Dated Master Bathroom Turned Masterpiece
Form marries function with this beautifully designed master bath. Smart space planning and rustic-modern details transform the dated washroom into a work of art.Read More