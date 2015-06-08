The Best Bathroom Flooring Materials to Consider for Your Remodel

When choosing the best flooring for your bathroom, it's important to consider your style, budget, and lifestyle. This simple guide to popular bathroom flooring materials, such as ceramic tile, vinyl, and laminate, can help you narrow the choices.

If you're planning a bathroom remodel, one of the most important choices you'll make is what type of flooring to install. There is an array of different bathroom flooring options, including vinyl, tile, wood, laminate, and more. We've combed through all of these choices to determine the best bathroom floor materials.

Before you make a decision on bathroom flooring materials, consider your needs and your budget. Do you plan to install a radiant-heat subfloor? If so, pick a material that is conducive to heat. Are you remodeling a powder room that lacks a shower or bath? Then don't worry about picking out a wholly waterproof floor. And how much are you willing to spend? Some materials, like high-end tile, are more expensive than others.

We'll introduce you to the best bathroom flooring options and identify each of their pros and cons. For more information on any given bathroom flooring material and how it might fit your needs, consult with a local flooring expert. Now, who's ready to pick out the best bathroom floor?

Image zoom Credit: Marty Baldwin

Popular Bathroom Floor Tiles

One of the most popular flooring options for bathrooms is ceramic tile. It offers a clean, classic look that's also extremely durable, waterproof, and stain-resistant. To avoid slip-and-fall accidents in the bathroom, choose a tile that is certified slip-resistant.

On the downside, bathroom tiles are cold underfoot unless installed over a radiant floor heating system, which is a smart investment in a bathroom where it's important to keep bare feet warm. Also, ceramic tile can be tricky to install for even seasoned DIY workers.

When choosing a bathroom tile floor design, consider color. While white bathroom tiles look sharp, they're often hard to keep clean. Gray bathroom tiles, on the other hand, offer the desired neutral without being too difficult to maintain. Additionally, if you have shower tiles, bath tiles, or other bathroom wall tiles, consider incorporating the same color scheme or design on the floor.

In terms of size, bathroom floor tiles can span from a few inches to a few feet. Smaller tiles may require more labor, and thus may cost more. Larger tiles typically have a quicker installation and also help to make a space feel bigger. However, if your space is too small, you'll be forced to cut many of the tiles, which can also drive up labor costs.

Image zoom Credit: JIM FRANCO

Vinyl or Linoleum Bathroom Flooring

One of the most budget-friendly bathroom flooring ideas, vinyl is easy to clean, waterproof, and stainproof. Choosing a top-quality sheet vinyl or linoleum (rather than peel-and-stick tiles) will reduce seams where water can seep under. A felt or foam backing makes vinyl softer than wood or tile, which is helpful in bathrooms where slip-and-fall accidents are common on wet floors. Experienced DIY workers can tackle vinyl bathroom flooring installation, but professional help is advised for large bathrooms that will require piecing seams.

Image zoom Credit: James Nathan Schroder

Cork Flooring for Bathrooms

Made from bark, cork is a highly renewable resource and environmentally friendly. It is resistant to mold, mildew, and water damage, making cork floors perfect for a bathroom. A polyurethane topcoat will protect the floors from minor spills (cork floors should be resealed every few years to protect against moisture). Glue-down cork tiles, which come finished or unfinished, are perfect for above-grade applications, but click-in-place planks should be used for below-grade bathrooms. To prevent water seeping between gaps, it's best to choose unfinished cork and finish the floor on-site. Installation of cork bathroom floors can be tricky and is best left to a professional.

Image zoom Credit: Ed Gohlich

Bamboo Bathroom Flooring

Made from a highly sustainable resource, bamboo flooring is eco-friendly and easy on the budget, costing as little as half the price of hardwood floors. As a bathroom flooring option, the smart choice is engineered bamboo (rather than solid bamboo) because the planks are extremely durable and ideal for wet environments. They are also simple to install, and damaged pieces can be replaced easily. Keep in mind that cheap bamboo flooring is easily scratched, so you'll want to treat it like hardwood and lay down protector pads when moving furniture.

Image zoom Credit: Ann VanderWiel Wilde

Wood and Laminate Bathroom Flooring