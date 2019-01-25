Traditional Bathroom Design & Decorating Ideas

Capture the grace and beauty of traditional decorating in your bathroom. This classic design style will withstand time and trend, a good choice for a bathroom you'll want to last for years to come. Traditional is a distinct yet varied look and bathrooms appointed in traditional style can range from light, white spaces with sparkling chrome accents to suites filled with elegant dark woods.

Most Recent

Beaded-Board Bathrooms

Beaded-Board Bathrooms

Beaded board is the perfect cottage-style accent for baths; it's inexpensive, durable, and easy to install, plus it adds instant charm to any space. Steal one -- or more -- of these ideas to incorporate into your own bath.
Traditional-Style Small Bathrooms

Traditional-Style Small Bathrooms

Tour these compact bathrooms and find classic, traditional bathroom design ideas for your small bath.
Traditional Style Dream Bathroom

Traditional Style Dream Bathroom

Symmetry, architecture, and light are key elements that make this bathroom dream-worthy. Take a look at this beautiful, traditional bathroom and be inspired!
A Preppy Bathroom with Classic Finishes

A Preppy Bathroom with Classic Finishes

Rich mahogany, dark finishes, and bold patterns give this bathroom a distinctly masculine feel.
Before & After Bathrooms: Traditional Baths

Before & After Bathrooms: Traditional Baths

You won't believe these bathroom transformations! See the successful outcome of these bathroom remodeling projects.
Traditional Bathroom Decor Ideas

Traditional Bathroom Decor Ideas

With beautiful tubs and furniture-style vanities, traditional bathrooms offer classical elegance. These traditional bathroom design ideas will help inspire your space.
Advertisement

More Traditional Bathroom Design & Decorating Ideas

White Bathroom Vanity Designs

White Bathroom Vanity Designs

Vanities are often the focal point of any bathroom space, and these white vanities are no exception. See how to command attention and create an elegant feel with a white bathroom vanity.
Bathroom Decorating Ideas

Bathroom Decorating Ideas

The rules and options of decor apply to bathrooms as they do any room. Dress up your bathroom with color, pattern, and accents using these bathroom decorating ideas.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com