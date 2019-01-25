Traditional Bathroom Design & Decorating Ideas

Beaded-Board Bathrooms
Beaded board is the perfect cottage-style accent for baths; it's inexpensive, durable, and easy to install, plus it adds instant charm to any space. Steal one -- or more -- of these ideas to incorporate into your own bath.
Traditional-Style Small Bathrooms
Tour these compact bathrooms and find classic, traditional bathroom design ideas for your small bath.
Traditional Style Dream Bathroom
Symmetry, architecture, and light are key elements that make this bathroom dream-worthy. Take a look at this beautiful, traditional bathroom and be inspired!
A Preppy Bathroom with Classic Finishes
Rich mahogany, dark finishes, and bold patterns give this bathroom a distinctly masculine feel.
Before & After Bathrooms: Traditional Baths
You won't believe these bathroom transformations! See the successful outcome of these bathroom remodeling projects.
Traditional Bathroom Decor Ideas
With beautiful tubs and furniture-style vanities, traditional bathrooms offer classical elegance. These traditional bathroom design ideas will help inspire your space.