A Contemporary Tiled Bathroom

Dramatic tilework and sleek storage solutions set the stage for this stylish and serene master bathroom.
Tiled Delight

Two similar-size tile patterns in this master bathroom work together thanks to generous use of white elsewhere throughout the room. A serene egg-shape tub also helps to balance the busy tile patterns. The floor-mount tub faucet's flat top serves as a shelf for bathing necessities.

Storage Aplenty

Despite its modest size, the bathroom features ample storage, including a single deep drawer in each vanity, storage towers, and a full wall of cabinetry (not shown). The floating vanities and storage towers are painted white and feature simple styling, which keeps the space looking more open.

Smart Moves

Undermount sinks and wall-mount faucets give the vanities a sleek, modern look. Installing the sinks below the countertops also prevents eating up valuable storage and display space.

Quick Cleanup

A wall-mount faucet not only blends well with the room's modern aesthetic, but it also ensures easy counter cleanup. Traditional-style varieties often lead to hard-to-reach pooling on the countertop behind the faucet, which is a nonissue with wall-mount styles.

Tile Takeaways

Small hexagonal floor tiles trimmed by larger slabs of marble create the look of an area rug in the center of the bathroom. Breaking up the hexagon-shape tiles and the small mosaic wall tiles with the larger slabs of marble ensures the small bathroom isn't overwhelmed by pattern.

How to Clean a Bathroom Floor

Learn how to clean a bathroom floor faster and easier than ever before.

Spa-Like Serenity

Spa-like pampering is well within reach thanks to the extra-deep soaking tub and this walk-in steam shower. The shower enclosure is dressed in simple white subway tiles, which helps quiet the more playful tile patterns featured throughout the rest of the bathroom.

Make It Rain

A pair of rain-style showerheads teams up with a handheld wand in the serene steam shower. The shower's luxurious amenities ensure spa-like comfort that echoes the bathroom's relaxing aesthetic.

Light Me Up

The bathroom's lighting is on a dimmer switch, which helps create soothing ambience. The slim, cylindrical light fixtures enforce the bathroom's simple, elegant styling.

Vanity Digs

A floating vanity, flanked by two large storage towers, allows the beautiful flooring to continue from wall to wall. A thick slab of blue-gray marble used as the countertop coordinates perfectly with the bathroom's various mosaic tiles.

