Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Most Luxurious Bath Rug'—and It's Up to 60% Off
Stepping onto a slippery or non-absorbent bath mat is not the situation you want to be in after a gloriously relaxing bubble bath or shower. If your bath mat is old and no longer grips the floor, or perhaps it has simply lost its original fluffiness, it's probably time to invest in a new one.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Gorilla Grip Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug Mat—and it's currently on sale. Woven from soft chenille, the shower mat offers a plush spot to step after coming out of the bath. The thick fabric helps the rug absorb water and moisture, guaranteeing the floor won't get wet. Plus, the bottom is outfitted with a strong rubber rim that prevents it from moving or shifting in place.
This bath mat comes in a range of sizes you can use in front of a vanity, double sink, bathtub, or toilet. Choose from nearly 40 solid colors, including eggplant, beige, and royal blue. And when it's time for a cleaning, simply toss it into the washing machine and tumble dry on low.
Buy It: Gorilla Grip Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug Mat, from $12 (originally from $30), Amazon
More than 27,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bathroom rug a five-star rating, noting it "grips the floor like glue" and is also "super soft." One user even calls it "the most luxurious bath rug," while another says that the mat is so soft and plush that their puppy likes to use it as a dog bed.
"I absolutely love these rugs," one five-star reviewer shares. "The backing is very well made; that grips the tile floor very well. They're very cushy and absorb water very well. I feel way more secure, comfortable, and have dry feet very quickly after stepping out onto them from the shower."
"I bought this about three years ago after my Ikea one quickly fell apart," another shopper says. "In that time, it has withstood trampling from my big wet dog, playtime from the cat who loves rugs, and us, standing on it all the time because our bathroom is tiny. It's so nice to step onto right out of the shower, and warm to stand on while I get ready—as opposed to the cold tile."
You can snag the top-rated bath mat starting at just $12 from Amazon. But act fast—this deal won't stick around for much longer.